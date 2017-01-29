Sunday , 29 January 2017
New Partnerships, new opportunities

New Partnerships, new opportunities

The writer is the USAID Mission Director for Pakistan A new year inspires us to both reflect on the past and to imagine new possibilities for the future. 2016 was an exciting year ...

Disturbing quandary of child trafficking

Disturbing quandary of child trafficking

The prime minister has thankfully taken notice of cases of child trafficking in Murree and asked for an inquiry to be submitted within seven days. The prime minister’s orders come ...

Power and governance loan

Power and governance loan

The recent signing ceremony held in Islamabad between the World Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Government of Pakistan finalised loan and grants worth ...

KU negligence

KU negligence

KARACHI: I am writing on behalf of final-year students of BA LLB (Hons), a five year composite degree programme initiated by Karachi University’s affiliated college Sind Muslim Law ...

Afridi rescues prisoners

Afridi rescues prisoners

FAISALABAD: The latest achievement of the Shahid Afridi Foundation to rescue 30 Pakistani prisoners detained in Dubai is a milestone in the fields of charity, generosity and humani ...

Philippines' Duterte extends lethal drug war

Philippines’ Duterte extends lethal drug war

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday extended his deadly drug war until the last day of his term in 2022, but conceded the police force acting as his frontline tr ...

Some contribution to consider

Some contribution to consider

The writer is the editor and translator of Why I write: Essays by Saadat Hasan Manto, published by Westland in 2014. His book, India, Low Trust Society, will be published by Random ...

