Saturday , 4 February 2017
Breakingnews
Consent lost? Woman gang-raped in Abbottabad Read more »

Consent lost? Woman gang-raped in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A woman, who was gang raped by four men, has accused two female pimps of fraudulently hiring her out to four people who raped her, the police said on Friday. One of the ...

National issue: NAB committed to eradicating corruption, says chairman Read more »

National issue: NAB committed to eradicating corruption, says chairman

NAB chairman chairs meeting of the bureau. PHOTO: INP ISLAMABAD: Chairman NAB has time and again pointed out that corruption is a curse, a poison. It must be eradicated with an iro ...

Substandard: Over 30 health caring set-ups hermetic in Abbottabad, Haripur Read more »

Substandard: Over 30 health caring set-ups hermetic in Abbottabad, Haripur

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Friday said it had launched a crackdown against illegal and substandard health care set-ups across the province, sealing ove ...

Imran Farooq murder case: FIA seeks capitulation for Altaf ‘red warrants’ Read more »

Imran Farooq murder case: FIA seeks capitulation for Altaf ‘red warrants’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday sought the interior ministry’s formal approval for initiating the process of obtaining Interpol’s ‘red warrants’ for MQM ...

Trigger happy? Police shoot, kill male for unwell to stop during checkpoint Read more »

Trigger happy? Police shoot, kill male for unwell to stop during checkpoint

A group of children walk along a rock-strewn IJP Road where people protested against the police who shot a man for not stopping at a check post. PHOTO: EXPRESS ISLAMABAD: A young m ...

Uninterrupted power: Solar energy restores ‘life’ to Fatima Jinnah park Read more »

Uninterrupted power: Solar energy restores ‘life’ to Fatima Jinnah park

ISLAMABAD: Mushtaq Khan, a 48-year-old bank manager, used to enjoy his nightly jogs in Fatima Jinnah Park – until worsening power cuts two years ago began plunging him into darknes ...

Public service: First Aid Unit, Rescue 1122 join hands to offer puncture services Read more »

Public service: First Aid Unit, Rescue 1122 join hands to offer puncture services

A jumps on an airbag during a Rescue 1122 drill in Abbottabad. PHOTO: ONLINE ABBOTTABAD: Abbottabad, like other major cities of Pakistan, moves at a fast pace and has its natural s ...

National