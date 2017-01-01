Sunday , 1 January 2017
The vault: Sana Farooq

The talented jewellery designer of Fanas Jewellery opens up her vault for us, sharing her favourite heirlooms and some of her own designs How/when did you get interested in jewelle ...

Style anatomy: Mohammad Moiz

The founder of the lifestyle blog, Lace Scotch, and the brand manager of Lala Textiles, talks to us about his style evolution — even sharing his most stubborn trouble area! Underst ...

The cut: 1 January, 2017

Unforgettable looks of the week! Amina Sibtain Amina stands out in a heavy teal Mahgul lengha with a matching jamawar choli. Mahvish Malik Mahvish keeps it festive in a fuchsia blo ...

Toss up: Areeba Habib

Well-acclaimed model, Areeba Habib, plays a round of our Toss Up. From her worst experience on a shoot, to her favourite travel destination, find out more about this strikingly bea ...

It runs in the family: Nida, Saba And Alina Akram

Nida Akram, Creative and Design Head at Uroosiat, Saba Bilgrami, Growth and Operations Head at Uroosiat, and Alina Akram, Marketing and PR Head at Uroosiat, take us through their s ...

Dwayne Johnson surprises father with new automobile on Christmas

PHOTO: EXPRESS TRIBUNE Actor Dwayne Johnson has bought a car for his father Rocky Johnson. Dwayne took to Instagram on Friday to share a photograph of him, his father and a Subaru, ...

The ultimate rockstar: Meesha Shafi

Meesha Shafi is a force to be reckoned with, being the face and brains behind the most popular campaign of 2016, the only Pakistani female musician to perform live in a multi-city ...

