Sunday , 22 January 2017
Provincial bureaucracy: ‘K-P to take adult dividend ‘formula

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government will take up the 1993 apportionment formula with the federal government for determining the division of posts between the provincial and ...

Fake Receipts: Former landowner arrested  

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a bank’s former employee who deposited receipts into bank account of politicians including Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, Nationa ...

Recruitment for Syria: Interior method bans narrow-minded outfit

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has proscribed another religious outfit due to its suspected involvement in hiring recruits from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Federally Administere ...

Whereabouts unknown: ‘My mom lies to me that father is out of city’

KARACHI: “I wait for my dad to pick me up from school but my mother keeps lying that he is out of city.” Missing activist Samar Abbas’s son Behjat may be only seven years old. Howe ...

New Beginnings: Pakistan offers to work with Trump 

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz felicitated Donald Trump on becoming the 45th President of the US. In a statement issued on Saturday, Aziz r ...

MQM can no longer be remotely-controlled: Sattar

HYDERABAD: In a veiled allusion to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain and the MQM’s London-based faction, the MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Farooq Sattar has said ...

Mass surrender: Up to 24 militants lay down weapons

QUETTA: Two dozen militants, including three senior commanders, of the outlawed Baloch Republican Army surrendered their weapons to the Frontier Corps in the Sui area of Dera Bugti ...

