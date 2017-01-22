PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government will take up the 1993 apportionment formula with the federal government for determining the division of posts between the provincial and ...
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a bank’s former employee who deposited receipts into bank account of politicians including Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, Nationa ...
ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has proscribed another religious outfit due to its suspected involvement in hiring recruits from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Federally Administere ...
KARACHI: “I wait for my dad to pick me up from school but my mother keeps lying that he is out of city.” Missing activist Samar Abbas’s son Behjat may be only seven years old. Howe ...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz felicitated Donald Trump on becoming the 45th President of the US. In a statement issued on Saturday, Aziz r ...
HYDERABAD: In a veiled allusion to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain and the MQM’s London-based faction, the MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Farooq Sattar has said ...
QUETTA: Two dozen militants, including three senior commanders, of the outlawed Baloch Republican Army surrendered their weapons to the Frontier Corps in the Sui area of Dera Bugti ...
