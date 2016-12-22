“In a category in a city centre in my town, 91 percent of a children are Muslims. Obviously, this is a problem. There are boundary to tolerance”, he pronounced in Sep 5 comments on French news channel LCI.
Also in September, on France’s initial day behind to school, he tweeted his bewail during witnessing “the good replacement”, regulating a tenure by xenophobic author Renaud Camus to report a country’s white, Christian race being overtaken by foreign-born Muslims.
Menard, who is a mayor of southern France city Beziers, denied his comments were discriminatory.
“I only described a conditions in my town,” he told AFP. “It is not a value judgement, it’s a fact. It’s what we can see.”
According to France-based anti-racism organisation Licra, a hearing is set for Mar 8.
Menard stirred snub in Oct by putting adult anti-migrant posters and job for a internal referendum forward of a attainment of asylum-seekers in his town.
Under a title “That’s It, They’re Coming”, is an picture of a throng of migrants, all of them men, outward a cathedral in Beziers.
It is suggestive of a argumentative print combined by heading Brexit supporter Nigel Farage, former conduct of Britain’s anti-immigration UK Independence Party (UKIP), display a immeasurable reserve of migrants underneath a aphorism “Breaking Point”.
Menard was for 23 years a conduct of a media rights organisation Reporters Without Borders, that has distanced itself from him given he left in 2008.
French mayor to be attempted for Muslim ‘problem’ comments
Béziers mayor Robert Ménard on Apr 4, 2014. PHOTO: AFP
A far-right French mayor will be attempted on loathing charges over comments that embody a explain a series of Muslim students in his city was a “problem”, a legal source pronounced Wednesday.
Robert Menard, who is an fan of France’s anti-immigrant National Front party, will face a assign in a Paris justice of incitement to loathing or discrimination, a source said.
Hate crime opposite Muslims arise by 67%: FBI
“In a category in a city centre in my town, 91 percent of a children are Muslims. Obviously, this is a problem. There are boundary to tolerance”, he pronounced in Sep 5 comments on French news channel LCI.
Also in September, on France’s initial day behind to school, he tweeted his bewail during witnessing “the good replacement”, regulating a tenure by xenophobic author Renaud Camus to report a country’s white, Christian race being overtaken by foreign-born Muslims.
Menard, who is a mayor of southern France city Beziers, denied his comments were discriminatory.
“I only described a conditions in my town,” he told AFP. “It is not a value judgement, it’s a fact. It’s what we can see.”
According to France-based anti-racism organisation Licra, a hearing is set for Mar 8.
French PM ‘to announce run for president’: entourage
Menard stirred snub in Oct by putting adult anti-migrant posters and job for a internal referendum forward of a attainment of asylum-seekers in his town.
Under a title “That’s It, They’re Coming”, is an picture of a throng of migrants, all of them men, outward a cathedral in Beziers.
It is suggestive of a argumentative print combined by heading Brexit supporter Nigel Farage, former conduct of Britain’s anti-immigration UK Independence Party (UKIP), display a immeasurable reserve of migrants underneath a aphorism “Breaking Point”.
Menard was for 23 years a conduct of a media rights organisation Reporters Without Borders, that has distanced itself from him given he left in 2008.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
The highs and lows of Pakistan cricket ...
December 22, 2016
Britain’s Prince Charles warns of lapse to ...
December 22, 2016
This formerly unpublished talk with Junaid Jamshed ...
December 22, 2016
66,000 workplace deaths in China final year
December 22, 2016