The following is an unpublished speak with Junaid Jamshed who tragically died this year in a craft crash. The speak dates from accurately 12 years ago in 2004 when he was commencing his personal devout journey.
Aisha Imam: You are during a tallness of your song career and we realize you’re a Muslim. How did that come about?
Junaid Jamshed: It’s been a roller-coaster ride; it’s not been easy. we ordered a lot of respect, adore and adore from all tools of multitude and we believed this celebrity and glorious was given for a reason as we had always confirmed that we was an normal thespian and others were improved than me. So, we used to feel that there is a locate to all of this.
After a duration of time, when we saw Muslims all over a universe pang in one form or another, it started to play on my mind. we started sitting with eremite scholars who were ever so pensive in how a Ummah could come out of this decline. The really suspicion that they were meditative about me, my family and a whole Ummah was really noble. Here, we was vital in a really greedy world; all we did was consider about ourselves and not caring about anyone else. All that influenced me.
AI: In 2001, we were still confused about song in Islam; Yusuf Islam is still researching that. Then in 2002, we gave adult music. How and why?
JJ: Music was in my blood. When we got married, we told my wife, “I adore we a lot though never, never try and come between me and my music!” Fortunately, she never did; so we’re still married!
Every tellurian has a navigator that tells we what is right or wrong; if we don’t listen to this navigator, after a while, a stops observant anything. Someone asked a Messenger of Allah (pbuh), “What is right and what is wrong?” The Messenger of Allah (pbuh) said, “Your heart will tell we what is right and wrong”. So, something inside me used to tell me that what we am doing is not right.
There was confusion. One day, we would go to a unison and contend this is right; singing songs is a best approach of recovering a bleeding heart. Then, we would come behind and realize that a song we was doing was admonished not only by a Prophet (pbuh) and his companions though by a vital scholars and sheikhs.
A time came when we review Surah al-Buruj in a Holy Qur’an – a story about a Boy and a Ditch that says that if a vast organisation of people can be bettered by a scapegoat of a singular individual, that particular should go by that sacrifice. Something told me, “Just stop it, Junaid”. Maybe by doing that, some of a boys and girls will realize that this is a trail they should be treading on if they are your loyal fans. They will try and find out since Junaid Jamshed did this. Maybe, one day, we competence have a good personality of Islam from your fans.
AI: As a lead thespian of Vital Signs, we combined alloy song that has led to Junoon, Najam Sheraz and Hadiqa Kiani rising on a tellurian song stage. What is your notice of a tellurian materialisation of Pakistani song that we helped create?
JJ: we am happy to see that – in a way. You have so most tender talent that has come out of Pakistan, though a subsidy of any institution. Right now, this cocktail song represents a song of Pakistan. ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ is a song of Pakistan. It gives me a lot of compensation to see that.
When we speak about a purpose song has to play in Islam, we never reject anyone. we left it for a aloft calling, for myself. People might not see it like that.
AI: There is a notice among expats that a secularised chosen in Pakistan is still aping a West, quite in a renouned culture. Are we perplexing to beam Pakistanis behind to an inland Islamic culture?
JJ: We don’t speak about it, though it’s there; Pakistan has a really clever Islamic base. The snob multitude is not a loyal member of who we indeed are, or what we believe. There are other people who quite follow a Islamic beliefs and would like to live their lives according to a will of Allah; they are a ones whom we represent. we am an outcast, as distant as a chosen is concerned. At one indicate in time, we was their golden-eyed boy. This really rebellion on my partial is not seen with a lot of complacency or rarely appreciated.
AI: Pakistan’s President Pervez Musharraf pronounced that he believed hijab was not a pitch of Islamic modernity. What do we say?
JJ: What we consider is this is President Musharraf’s opinion; it’s his indicate of view. You can’t stop him from carrying that indicate of view. Sometimes, one chairman can have dual points of perspective and no dual people consider alike. It is not required that one has to determine with it. However, one has to make a life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) their guideline and we have to demeanour for him for guidance; nobody else. There is a Muslim by birth and there is a Muslim by choice – a practising Muslim. The some-more we get yourself closer to a Prophet (pbuh) and his wives, a closer we get in a steer of Allah.
But, we contingency honour everybody else’s indicate of view. One thing we would like to contend to all a Muslims: be like silk; be as well-spoken as silk and as nice, though also as strong.
AI: Expats travelling to Pakistan have not seen Islam practised most in a country. Do we determine with this assessment?
JJ: we feel people who visit, they go to a civic cities and see that lifestyle and make adult their minds. They generalise though this is not what Pakistan is. It is not only Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. You won’t find Muslims blank a namaz in North West Frontier Province and Balochistan. Don’t generalise about Pakistan; see a rest of a country.
I have seen so many countries in a world, quite Muslim countries and we strongly feel that Pakistan has one of a strongest Islamic values. Myself as an individual, we am really unapproachable of being a Muslim Pakistani. we don’t staunchly rehearse my sacrament though we am trying.
I would advise: keep on perplexing and seeking from Allah to uncover we a right path. Worldly gains are not your goals; they are for those who don’t trust in a Almighty and in His promises. Allah stops we from earning income whichever approach we wish to; [you have to see] what is halal and what is haram. You and we can’t say, “Just do it” like Nike; we have to request those brakes.
AI: How have your family and friends reacted to this change?
JJ: With a splash of salt.
AI: Will we be returning to singing nasheeds?
JJ: Honestly, we have left a studio, and now will go back; rested to start regulating a voice again, start to harmonise again. we am incompetent to sing during a moment; we sang during one concert, and my voice is gone. For roughly dual years, we have not sung. we will go behind to a studio, and start singing first, get a feeling back. There was a time that we never used to trust that this would happen, though we strongly trust that Allah destines a fates.
There is no strictness in Islam; only restrictions. Islam merely restricts to a certain form of life, that will turn a source of complacency to other tellurian beings, with Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) as a indication for it. Now, it is adult to a individual; how closely we wish to follow any and each aspect of his (pbuh) life.
It is formidable to follow; yes, since of a branch tides.
Aisha Imam is a executive of Alif Laila Media and conduct of talent and media for Ziyara GPS mobile application. She can be contacted [email protected]
Junaid Jamshed's wake prayers offering during Noor Khan Airbase
Junaid Jamshed: A life in pictures
Thousands bid final farewell to JJ
Aisha Imam is a executive of Alif Laila Media and conduct of talent and media for Ziyara GPS mobile application. She can be contacted [email protected]
