The highs and lows of Pakistan cricket in 2016

Pakistan cricket had another year filled with ups and downs — moments, both common and individual, that will be remembered for all a right and wrong reasons.
The Express Tribune brings we a list of best and misfortune of Pakistan cricket in a year 2016.
The highs
Pakistan group celebrating after winning a fourth Test opposite England. PHOTO: AFP
Winning a fourth Test opposite England
The Misbahul Haq-led section has mostly been indicted of usually winning in informed conditions, that is because many believed that 2016 will be a year to establish this team’s genuine description as they transport to England, New Zealand and Australia.
On their initial assignment, a Green Caps went to England, and were trailing 2-1 going into a final compare of a series. Thanks to maestro Younus Khan’s overwhelming double hundred, a group went on to better Alastair Cook’s group by 10 wickets to turn a series, and that too on Aug 14.
The lows
Scoreboard shows England’s world-record initial innings sum of 444-3 opposite Pakistan in a third ODI during Nottingham on Aug 30. PHOTO: REUTERS
Conceding 444 in an ODI compare opposite England
Pakistan’s ODI group is struggling ever given a International Cricket Council (ICC) criminialized off-spinners Saeed Ajmal and Mohammad Hafeez for their bootleg bowling actions, and a state of affairs has worsened given Azhar Ali was named captain in a 50-over format.
In a third of a five-match array opposite England on Aug 30 in Nottingham, a disproportion in category between a tip peculiarity singular overs side and Azhar’s Pakistan became painfully apparent as a hosts took a visitors’ bowling detached and scored a world-record 444-3; a highest-ever measure in an ODI innings.
Best opening of a year in Tests
Asad Shafiq after scoring 137 opposite Australia in initial Test of three-match array during Gabba. PHOTO: AFP
Asad Shafiq opposite Australia
Karachi-born middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq constructed positively a best opening for group Pakistan in a longest format of a diversion in 2016, as he scored a monumental 137 off 207 balls, that scarcely took Misbah’s group over a line as they fell impossibly tighten to a world-record aim of 490.
The best partial of Shafiq’s innings was a approach he rubbed a vigour while personification with a tail, along with whom he combined some-more than 200 runs for a final 4 wickets and took Pakistan to Gabba fourth inning record sum of 450.
Even yet Pakistan mislaid a compare by usually 39 runs, Shafiq was awarded male of a match.
The year has enclosed a triple-century by Azhar and a double-century by Younus though Shafiq’s ton was a many impressive.
Worst opening of a year in Tests
Pakistan’s Rahat Ali was a lowest fast-bowler in a initial Test opposite Australia. PHOTO COURTESY: CRICKET AUSTRALIA
Rahat Ali opposite Australia
Pacer Rahat Ali in a same compare constructed a worse particular opening for group Pakistan of a year 2016.
The left-armer picked adult usually dual wickets and gave divided 114 runs in usually 32 overs on a representation that helped a pacers.
It was not usually his bowling total that lifted questions about his inclusion in a group though also his clearly idle opinion in a field. The dual wickets he took came usually when Australia were looking to measure some discerning runs in a second innings.
Best opening of a year in ODIs
Pakistan’s Babar Azam scored 3 uninterrupted centuries opposite West Indies in a three-match array played in UAE. PHOTO: AFP
Babar Azam opposite West Indies
Young Babar Azam constructed Pakistan’s best opening in a 50-over format, as he scored 3 back-to-back centuries opposite West Indies in a three-match array in a UAE.
The 22-year-old became a third Pakistani actor to measure 3 uninterrupted ODI hundreds after mythological Zaheer Abbas and Saeed Anwar, since he also became a tip run-getter in a three-match shared array with 360 runs, overtaking South Africa’s Quinton De Kock’s tally.
Worst opening of a year in ODIs
Pacer Wahab Riaz bowled a many costly spell in a story of Pakistan’s ODI cricket. PHOTO: AFP
Wahab Riaz opposite England
The left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz constructed a misfortune opening in a ODI format in 2016 for Pakistan in a record-breaking ODI opposite England, where he conceded a whopping 110 runs in 10 overs, and picked adult no wicket.
The 31-year-old’s total were a many costly in a country’s story in a 50-overs format. They were also the second many costly bowling total in a ODI format behind Australia’s Mick Lewis, who conceded 113 runs in a famous 434-run follow opposite South Africa in 2006.
Best opening in T20Is
Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir rattled Indian tip sequence in a Asia Cup T20 match. PHOTO: AFP
Mohammad Amir opposite India
Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir constructed Pakistan’s best opening in a shortest format of a diversion opposite arch-rivals India in a first-ever Asia Cup T20.
After removing out for usually 83 inside 18 overs, Amir rattled India’s tip sequence with high pitch bowling, that was upheld by accurate line and length. He finished with considerable total of 3-18 in his 4 overs though could have even some-more as he invariably uneasy a batsmen and kick a outward corner several times.
Worst opening in T20Is
Opening batsman Ahmed during his strained innings opposite New Zealand in World T20 Super 10 match. PHOTO: AFP
Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal opposite New Zealand
Once touted as Pakistan’s many gifted duo, Ahmad Shahzad and Umar Akmal constructed a year’s misfortune opening in a must-win compare opposite New Zealand during a World T20.
The twin combined 31 off 7 overs during a time when a group indispensable usually over 8 runs per over, chasing 180 after opener Sharjeel Khan had supposing them with a peppery start.
Shehzad and Akmal’s opening led a group to a abrasive 22-run defeat, with afterwards manager Waqar Younis plainly criticising both players in a press conference.
