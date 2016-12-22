KARACHI: Legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas has lauded Test captain Misbahul Haq for apropos a initial Pakistani to win a ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, describing a maestro cricketer’s attainment as a outrageous achievement.
“Misbah has finished Pakistan unapproachable with this award,” Abbas told The Express Tribune. “It had been a prolonged time given a Pakistani perceived such an honour; this endowment is something to glory for all Pakistanis.”
The 42-year-old Misbah was adjudged a leader for moving his side to play a diversion in a loyal suggestion as good as lifting a Pakistan cricket group from a series 4 mark to a really tip of a ICC Test Team Rankings.
Zaheer Abbas hails Misbah for ancestral achievement
KARACHI: Legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas has lauded Test captain Misbahul Haq for apropos a initial Pakistani to win a ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, describing a maestro cricketer’s attainment as a outrageous achievement.
“Misbah has finished Pakistan unapproachable with this award,” Abbas told The Express Tribune. “It had been a prolonged time given a Pakistani perceived such an honour; this endowment is something to glory for all Pakistanis.”
The 42-year-old Misbah was adjudged a leader for moving his side to play a diversion in a loyal suggestion as good as lifting a Pakistan cricket group from a series 4 mark to a really tip of a ICC Test Team Rankings.
Misbah raises Rs300,000 for fan’s medical treatment
MS Dhoni (2011), Daniel Vettori (2012), Mahela Jayawardena (2013), Katherine Brunt (2014) and Brendon McCullum (2015) are a prior winners of this award.
Abbas, a former International Cricket Council (ICC) President, also appreciated a ruling physique for recognising Misbah’s services towards a game.
“This Pakistan group has finished remarkably good underneath Misbah. From a deteriorating state he took a group to a tip of a universe rankings and we am happy he has been rewarded,” he said.
Series Down Under: Win or lose, Misbah should stay
“Mind you, Pakistan have been incompetent to play matches during home and to lead a group to a tip underneath such resources make Misbah one of a best Test captains in a country.”
The ‘Asian Bradman’ serve pronounced Misbah did not only lead a group well, his performances with a bat were also flattering impressive.
Another day, another record for Misbah
“Misbah has been behaving good with a bat too. By scoring runs during this theatre of his career, he has proven there are no age barriers. we behind him to continue personification for a team.”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Afridi backs Pakistan to better Australia
December 22, 2016
US urges victims of feign diploma intrigue ...
December 22, 2016
Russia lays to rest murdered Turkey envoy
December 22, 2016
Pictures of a day: Dec 22, 2016
December 22, 2016