PHOTO COURTESY: PAKISTAN RAILWAYS-PR OFFICIAL PAGE
Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday inaugurated a ‘Christmas Peace Train’ during Margalla Railway Station in Islamabad.
Addressing a launch ceremony, Rafique said, “We meant to launch a services final year, though we were late.” He claimed that a purpose of rising a special sight was to widespread a summary of assent and adore and to overcome dogmatism towards opposite religions.
The sovereign apportion combined that a white colour of Pakistan’s dwindle represents minority groups. “The dwindle is deficient but them,” he said.
He serve pronounced that a Constitution of Pakistan gives equal opportunities to everyone. The train, which was launched as a collaborative bid of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Pakistan Railways and Human Rights Division, is set to start the tour from Rawalpindi currently and will strech Karachi on Dec 31.
Pakistan Railways launches special Christmas train
PHOTO COURTESY: PAKISTAN RAILWAYS-PR OFFICIAL PAGE
Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday inaugurated a ‘Christmas Peace Train’ during Margalla Railway Station in Islamabad.
Addressing a launch ceremony, Rafique said, “We meant to launch a services final year, though we were late.” He claimed that a purpose of rising a special sight was to widespread a summary of assent and adore and to overcome dogmatism towards opposite religions.
Introducing sight e-tickets
The sovereign apportion combined that a white colour of Pakistan’s dwindle represents minority groups. “The dwindle is deficient but them,” he said.
He serve pronounced that a Constitution of Pakistan gives equal opportunities to everyone. The train, which was launched as a collaborative bid of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Pakistan Railways and Human Rights Division, is set to start the tour from Rawalpindi currently and will strech Karachi on Dec 31.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Trump picks ‘Death by China’ author for ...
December 22, 2016
Adopting complicated mechanism: ‘Govt committed to safeguarding ...
December 22, 2016
Immoral act: Cop to face song for ...
December 22, 2016
Line of duty: Constable harmed in gun ...
December 21, 2016