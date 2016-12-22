Thursday , 22 December 2016
Pakistan Railways launches special Christmas train

Pakistan Railways launches special Christmas train
PHOTO COURTESY: PAKISTAN RAILWAYS-PR OFFICIAL PAGE

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday inaugurated a ‘Christmas Peace Train’ during Margalla Railway Station in Islamabad.

Addressing a launch ceremony, Rafique said, “We meant to launch a services final year, though we were late.” He claimed that a purpose of rising a special sight was to widespread a summary of assent and adore and to overcome dogmatism towards opposite religions.

The sovereign apportion combined that a white colour of Pakistan’s dwindle represents minority groups. “The dwindle is deficient but them,” he said.

He serve pronounced that a Constitution of Pakistan gives equal opportunities to everyone. The train, which was launched as a collaborative bid of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Pakistan Railways and Human Rights Division, is set to start the tour from Rawalpindi currently and will strech Karachi on Dec 31.

 

