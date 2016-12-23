Friday , 23 December 2016
Chinese consortium wins bid for 40% interest in Pakistan Stock Exchange

Chinese consortium wins bid for 40% interest in Pakistan Stock Exchange
KARACHI: A Chinese consortium has won a bid for a 40% interest in a Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with an volume of Rs8.96 billion or roughly $85.5 million, translating to Rs28 per share.

The consortium comprises a Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Chinese Futures Exchange, Pak-China Investment Company and Habib Bank Limited.

The development, that means government control of a batch exchange’s core operations goes to a vital investors, was reliable by a PSX divestment cabinet authority Shehzad Chamdia Thursday.

PSX index hits new high, settles nearby 47,000 points

Earlier, a PSX received four bids from meddlesome parties after 19 investors conducted due industry of a exchange. These were vital investors from China, a UK and US, equity supports and internal financial institutions including MCB Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, Faysal Bank Limited and HBL.

Local institutions could not make offers for some-more than 5% interest each, according to laws of a State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and PSX.

Under a divestment policy, a PSX would now offer another 20% (160 million) shares to a ubiquitous open within 6 months of a execution of merger routine by a vital investors.

This is a building story and will be updated accordingly.

