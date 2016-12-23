Friday , 23 December 2016
Basit Ali tighten to signing prolongation with women’s team

Basit Ali tighten to signing prolongation with women’s team
Photo courtesy: ICC

Former Test actor Basit Ali is tighten to signing a two-year agreement prolongation with a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), that means he will manage Pakistan women’s cricket team’s World Cup subordinate turn debate as a coach, The Express Tribune has learnt.

“In an in-house assembly hold on Wednesday during PCB headquarter, a destiny of Basit Ali was discussed and there is no law that his army with a women’s group is going to be a brief one,” pronounced an central who was benefaction in a meeting.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Sana Mir-inspired Pakistan decimate Bangladesh

The central who is also compared with a women’s cricket group government serve suggested that a house has motionless to give a two-year coaching agreement to Basit.

“Basit will be coaching a women’s group during their credentials for a subordinate turn of a World Cup,” pronounced a official.

Umpire denies stating Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir’s bowling action

The women’s group will start their inhabitant training stay from Monday in Karachi underneath conduct manager Basit to ready for a pronounced tournament’s subordinate round, that is scheduled to start from Feb 7 with a Greenshirts’ Group B strife with a strong South Africa.

