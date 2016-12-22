Thursday , 22 December 2016
Bayern propagandize Leipzig to go 3 clear

Bayern propagandize Leipzig to go 3 clear

December 22, 2016
Bayern propagandize Leipzig to go 3 clear
Exposed: For once, RB Leipzig looked each bit a rookie Bundesliga side they are. PHOTO: AFPExposed: For once, RB Leipzig looked each bit a rookie Bundesliga side they are. PHOTO: AFP

BERLIN: Ralph Hasenhuettl certified 10-man RB Leipzig had been taught a tough “lesson” as leaders Bayern Munich handed out a 3-0 hammering to their nearest Bundesliga rivals.

Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed a “perfect” opening 30 mins in that Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso scored early goals before Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg was shown a red label for a dangerous tackle.

It left a visitors to play an hour on Wednesday during Munich’s Allianz Arena a male down in a top-of-the-table clash.

Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi afterwards compounded his team’s problems by fouling Douglas Costa to concur a chastisement that Robert Lewandowski converted on 45 mins to make it 3-0.

Leipzig manager tips group to redeem from setback

The outcome left Munich 3 points transparent of their smashed opponents during a tip of a German joining list streamer into a winter break.

“That was a lesson, it was a tip uncover from Bayern,” certified Leipzig manager Hasenhuettl. “Our complement usually works when everybody is in sync and we had a few players who weren’t 100 percent fit. You can’t do most to urge opposite Bayern when they play like that.”

Any possibility Leipzig had of clawing their approach behind from 2-0 down was finished by Forsberg’s awful tackle on Philipp Lahm when a Sweden general trod on a Bayern captain’s Achilles tendon.

“We don’t need to speak about a red label by Emil,” combined a Leipzig boss. “We all make mistakes, so I’m not going to demonise him, though I’m still unapproachable of how a group has finished so far.”

Messi or Ronaldo? No thanks, says Leipzig boss

Prior to a Munich showdown, Leipzig had kept Bayern off tip mark for 3 weeks during a start of a month and a dual teams have been in a neck-and-neck conflict since.

But Ancelotti’s side dominated and close Leipzig out after a mangle as they used their 75% possession to plate out a masterclass to their immature rivals, who are in their initial German joining season.

“We were unequivocally assertive and fast determined control,” pronounced Bayern’s Italian coach. “Everything was in balance — a gait and a gameplay, that gives us self-confidence, though we contingency still improve.”

Lahm pronounced Bayern had wanted to infer a indicate to their Bundesliga rivals.

“All of Germany had an eye on this diversion and was looking brazen to it,” pronounced a Bayern captain. “It was a duel between dual teams who wanted to infer themselves. “We wanted to chuck down a pen before a winter break, that we managed to achieve, generally in a initial half.”

Bundesliga upstarts Leipzig hit Bayern off top

Leipzig captain Willi Orban certified his side had simply been outplayed.

“We had done a lot of plans, though it was not a diversion that we had wanted,” pronounced a centre-back. “Bayern were only improved currently and unequivocally deserved it.” AFP

