Thursday , 22 December 2016
School, genealogical elder's residence shop-worn in twin Mohmand explosions

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 22, 2016 In Sports 0
SHABQADAR: A encampment indication propagandize and a genealogical elder’s residence were left exceedingly shop-worn on Wednesday dusk when twin blasts rocked Michni in reduce Mohmand Agency.

An central of a domestic administration reliable a incidents. Miscreants had targeted Akbar Ali School and tribal elder Kala Khan’s house, he said.

The propagandize conflict left the principal’s bureau totally destroyed. The second blast left a walls of a genealogical elder’s residence damaged. No detriment of life was reported.

Uptick in violence: Primary propagandize blown adult in Mohmand Agency

Later on Thursday, the official summoned a jirga at Michni rest residence and emphasised a need to say assent in a area.

In a identical occurrence on Dec 11, a outpost belonging to security army was targeted nearby a same area. Last week, a residence Akbar Sher, a internal encampment nazim was attacked by unclear group in Michni on a categorical Peshawar-Warsak Road.

New supervision propagandize blown adult in South Waziristan

In November, saboteurs blew adult a primary propagandize for boys in Mohmand Agency with an makeshift bomb device. The blast ripped by a propagandize building and broken a dual bedrooms and verandah. Over 120 open schools have been blown adult by miscreants in a vicinity.

