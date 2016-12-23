Consultations: Afghan attach� meets Pakhthuns politicians

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s attach� in Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal has started consultations with Pakistani Pakhthuns leaders, mouth-watering them to play their roles in bridging a yawning trust necessity between a dual countries.
Zakhilwal, who hosted comparison Pakhthuns leaders during his central residence, after trafficked to Akora Khattak to accommodate Maulana Samiul Haq, a arch of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) during Madressah Haqqania. The Afghan attach� after posted photographs of a meetings on his personal amicable media accounts but charity any detail.
However, sources arcane to a meetings in Islamabad and Akora Khattak pronounced that Zakhilwal, who is also President Ashraf Ghani’s special attach� to Pakistan, urged a Pakhthuns leaders to revoke tensions between a dual countries. During his assembly with Maulana Samiul Haq, a Afghan attach� “sought his assistance in assent talks with Taliban” in perspective of his change over Afghan insurgents, a source said.
The attach� hosted Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senator Usman Kakar of a PkMAP, Aftab Khan Sherpao of a Qaumi Watan Party, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and Afrasiab Khattak of a ANP, Sirajul Haq, Shahraz Khan and Bakhtiyar Maani of JI.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who remained absent during a stream turn of discussions, would be invited to attend a subsequent assembly that will be hosted by Aftab Sherpao in Islamabad.
The Islamabad assembly was directed during starting an rendezvous between a dual countries, initiating a routine with a impasse of pivotal domestic leaders, lawmakers, members of polite society, intelligentsia, businessmen and journalists, another central said.
“The four-nation talks (Afghanistan, China, Pakistan and a US) have fizzled out … and a tragedy between a dual countries is high, generally (after) President Ghani’s matter in India. Unofficial efforts could take advantage of a peace in attacks, subsequently paving a approach for an central engagement,” he said.
He pronounced it was suggested that Pakistani domestic leaders should revisit Afghanistan as partial of these efforts.
“This routine will be finished within a month and a visits can take place in mid-January.”
“Political leaders will now deliberate their particular parties for devising a plan (in this regard) and probable sell of visits,” a central said.
Another central pronounced that Pakistani leaders suggested that former President Hamid Karzai should revisit Pakistan as a confidence-building measure, adding that a Afghan attach� concluded with a proposal.
In his assembly with Maulana Samiul Haq, a central said: “The Afghan attach� especially discussed dual issues. He wants a Maulana to play (a greater) purpose in shortening tensions (between a dual countries) and use his change to inspire Taliban to come to negotiate,” he said.
“Maulana Samiul Haq positive (the attach� of) his support for domestic negotiations,” a central said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 23rd, 2016.
