Treason case: Govt says charging Altaf a ‘sensitive’ matter

LAHORE: Initiating fraud record opposite a MQM owner for his anti-Pakistan remarks is a supportive box and requires clever handling, a sovereign supervision has told a Lahore High Court.

In a one-page created respond submitted by Interior Secretary Arif Khan before a LHC full dais headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, a supervision has pronounced a matter ‘might be referred to an suitable forum’  after consultations with a Attorney General of Pakistan.

The three-member LHC dais was conference a petition seeking record opposite MQM supremo Altaf Hussain and other celebration leaders for purported treason.

In a reply, a interior secretary submitted a matter had been referred to a law and probity method to appeal comments per invoking Article 6 of a Constitution opposite Altaf.

A assembly was hold between a law minister, interior minister, profession general, primary minister’s special partner and interior secretary to counsel on this matter. The law and probity method pronounced that before creation a anxiety to a Cabinet or a PM, a matter competence be referred to a profession ubiquitous since Altaf had a vast series of supporters in civic Sindh and enjoyed estimable domestic strength.

The secretary settled a matter was supportive and compulsory clever doing notwithstanding vivid violations of a law.

After going by a reply, a justice asked a profession ubiquitous how most time he indispensable to give his recommendations. The tip law officer pronounced a box was supportive and competence take a few months.

The justice gave him 3 weeks and shelved a matter when he sought demurral for ‘some’ months.

During a hearing, Justice Mazahir celebrated that no one could be authorised to pronounce opposite a firmness of a country.

The petition filed by advocates Abdullah Malik, Aftab and Maqsood among others had called for a lifetime anathema on a live telecast of MQM leader’s speeches, alleging that Altaf’s speeches disregarded Article 5, that called for display faithfulness to a state and tractability to a Constitution.

The lawyers wanted a box of fraud to be purebred opposite a MQM chief.

The LHC had clamped a anathema on a coverage of Altaf in imitation and electronic media on Aug 31, 2015.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 23rd, 2016.

