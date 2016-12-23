Friday , 23 December 2016
Exile to Afghanistan: Repatriation of 19 families restrained

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) calm a Chitral district administration on Thursday from promulgation 19 families to Afghanistan.

The district administration contended that a families were not Pakistani nationals. However, a explain was baseless, warn for a petitioners Mian Mohibullah Kakakhel pronounced during a hearing.

“It can simply be valid that they are Pakistani nationals,” he said.

The multiplication bench, headed by PHC Chief Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, also served notices on a secretary of a sovereign interior ministry, a provincial arch secretary, home secretary and a emissary commissioner of Chitral, seeking them to contention their replies before a subsequent hearing.

As a conference commenced on Thursday, a petitioners’ warn argued that in 1951, a afterwards ruler of a elegant state of Chitral had banished dozens of families. He argued that a families migrated to Afghanistan since a district straddled a Durand Line.

He argued that after a Soviet advance on Afghanistan, a families changed behind with Afghan refugees to Pakistan in Dec 1979 and remained during a interloper stay in Chitral.

Kakakhel settled that a petitioners practical for Pakistani domiciles and temperament cards and on Apr 7, 2008 a comparison polite decider intended in a families’ favour.

“However, a district administration challenged this approach in a justice of a district Qazi, where a Qazi set aside a ruling,” he argued.

After a exclusion of a focus by a Qazi court, a families changed a PHC and filed an interest to boot a district administration’s box and approach a sovereign supervision to solve a issue.

When a petitioners filed their interest in a Supreme Court after their petition was discharged by a PHC, a peak justice ruled that a interest was not filed within a prescribed timeframe.

The warn argued that a district administration again released notices to his clients, grouping them to go behind to Afghanistan.

Citing a new PHC judgment, Kakakhel argued that a high justice had recently easy citizenship of 65 families of Chitral.

Highlighting a problems faced by a stranded families, he requested a justice to ask a respondents to revive their citizenship and postpone a district supervision notice.

The PHC recently easy a citizenship of 65 families who had been banished in 1951 by a afterwards ruler of a Chitral state.

A multiplication bench, headed by Chief Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, destined a interior method to revive their citizenship and emanate them computerised temperament cards.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 23rd, 2016.

Exile to Afghanistan: Repatriation of 19 families restrained
