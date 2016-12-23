Friday , 23 December 2016
Fourth genocide anniversary: ANP remembers anti-terror idol Bashir Bilour

Fourth genocide anniversary: ANP remembers anti-terror idol Bashir Bilour
PESHAWAR: Hundreds of Awami National Party (ANP) workers collected during a Namak Mandi on Thursday to commemorate a fourth genocide anniversary of Bashir Ahmad Bilour who was killed in a self-murder attack.

Several front-line leaders of a party, including a provincial boss Amir Haider Khan Hoti, maestro leaders and brothers of Bashir Bilour, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Ilyas Bilour, Mian Iftikhar Husain, Sardar Husain Babak and trade kinship activists incited adult during a event.

Traders in a Namak Mandi kept their shops sealed on a day.

Bashir Ahmad Bilour was a comparison apportion for internal supervision and farming growth in a provincial cupboard during a time of his death.

He was innate on Aug 1, 1943 and started his domestic career by contesting elections in 1988. Although he mislaid those polls; he consistently won his subdivision in 1990, 1993, 1997, 2002 and 2008 ubiquitous election.

During his lifetime, he was awarded a Hilal-i-Shujaat by former boss Asif Ali Zardari.

“In this long quarrel opposite terrorism, thousands of Pakhtuns have died It is usually since of a sacrifices that assent has been partially restored,” pronounced Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

Husain, who also mislaid a son in a war, pronounced that a best approach to remember Bilour was to follow his ideology. Bilour, he said, defied a belligerent ideology, notwithstanding several attacks on his life.

According to Amir Haider Khan Hoti, a ANP’s provincial boss Bashir Bilour was alive during a many formidable time faced by a country.

“Bilour showed us a way, he taught all countrymen how to quarrel and exterminate terrorism and militancy, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour told a crowd.

Criticising PTI leadership, he indicted PTI leaders of unwell to deliver.

“The range is confronting an strident financial crunch, though they do not know how to drive a range on a trail of development,” Hoti said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 23rd, 2016.

