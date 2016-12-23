Friday , 23 December 2016
Trump names celebration maestro Sean Spicer as press secretary

Trump names celebration maestro Sean Spicer as press secretary
Sean Spicer (R) is named White House press secretary and Jason Miller (C) is named White House executive of communication. PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON DC: Donald Trump Thursday tapped maestro Republican celebration strategist Sean Spicer to be White House press secretary, a orator of his administration, as he denounced a tip members of his presidential media team.

Spicer is a informed face in Washington, as a longtime arch orator of a Republican National Committee.

All eyes on Ivanka purpose in Trump White House

Also named to tip White House press posts were: Jason Miller, who was named executive of communications; Dan Scavino, executive of amicable media, and Hope Hicks, executive of vital communications.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been pivotal members of my group during a debate and transition,” Trump pronounced in a matter from his Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida, where he is spending a Christmas holidays.

Electoral College confirms White House win for Trump: US media

“I am vehement they will be heading a group that will promulgate my bulletin that will Make America Great Again,” a president-elect said.

The New York Times reported that Trump had hoped to convince his former debate manager Kellyanne Conway to during slightest share a press secretary lectern — though that she declined.

Conway was rewarded Thursday for her pivotal purpose Trump’s successful debate with a White House post as advisor to a president-elect.

