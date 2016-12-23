Trump names celebration maestro Sean Spicer as press secretary

Sean Spicer (R) is named White House press secretary and Jason Miller (C) is named White House executive of communication. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON DC: Donald Trump Thursday tapped maestro Republican celebration strategist Sean Spicer to be White House press secretary, a orator of his administration, as he denounced a tip members of his presidential media team.
Spicer is a informed face in Washington, as a longtime arch orator of a Republican National Committee.
Also named to tip White House press posts were: Jason Miller, who was named executive of communications; Dan Scavino, executive of amicable media, and Hope Hicks, executive of vital communications.
“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been pivotal members of my group during a debate and transition,” Trump pronounced in a matter from his Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida, where he is spending a Christmas holidays.
Electoral College confirms White House win for Trump: US media
“I am vehement they will be heading a group that will promulgate my bulletin that will Make America Great Again,” a president-elect said.
The New York Times reported that Trump had hoped to convince his former debate manager Kellyanne Conway to during slightest share a press secretary lectern — though that she declined.
Conway was rewarded Thursday for her pivotal purpose Trump’s successful debate with a White House post as advisor to a president-elect.
