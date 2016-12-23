PHOTO: AFP
TEHRAN: A immature Iranian male murdered 10 members of a family with an attack purloin after his offer of matrimony to a daughter was rejected, a Mehr news group reported Thursday.
He had asked for her palm in a encampment of Jahan Abad in Kerman range in a southeast.
In a quarrel opposite oppression, Iranian women call on Western tourists to violate hijab law
When she shunned him, he returned with a Kalashnikov and non-stop fire.
The daughter was his initial victim. The group pronounced he afterwards evenly non-stop glow on a rest of a family, murdering 9 people including 3 women and dual children.
Iran will strengthen ‘oppressed’ people in a region: Khamenei
Another 5 people were bleeding and taken to hospital, with dual reported in a vicious condition, Mehr said.
Iranian media have reported several cases of supposed “honour crimes” in new years after matrimony proposals have been incited down, including poison attacks on immature women.
Read full story
December 23, 2016
Iranian murders family of lady who shunned him: report
PHOTO: AFP
TEHRAN: A immature Iranian male murdered 10 members of a family with an attack purloin after his offer of matrimony to a daughter was rejected, a Mehr news group reported Thursday.
He had asked for her palm in a encampment of Jahan Abad in Kerman range in a southeast.
In a quarrel opposite oppression, Iranian women call on Western tourists to violate hijab law
When she shunned him, he returned with a Kalashnikov and non-stop fire.
The daughter was his initial victim. The group pronounced he afterwards evenly non-stop glow on a rest of a family, murdering 9 people including 3 women and dual children.
Iran will strengthen ‘oppressed’ people in a region: Khamenei
Another 5 people were bleeding and taken to hospital, with dual reported in a vicious condition, Mehr said.
Iranian media have reported several cases of supposed “honour crimes” in new years after matrimony proposals have been incited down, including poison attacks on immature women.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Islamic State video shows Turkish infantry ‘burned ...
December 23, 2016
Iranian murders family of lady who shunned ...
December 23, 2016
UN Security Council delays opinion on Israeli ...
December 23, 2016
Fourth genocide anniversary: ANP remembers anti-terror idol ...
December 23, 2016