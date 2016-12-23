Friday , 23 December 2016
Iranian murders family of lady who shunned him: report

TEHRAN: A immature Iranian male murdered 10 members of a family with an attack purloin after his offer of matrimony to a daughter was rejected, a Mehr news group reported Thursday.

He had asked for her palm in a encampment of Jahan Abad in Kerman range in a southeast.

In a quarrel opposite oppression, Iranian women call on Western tourists to violate hijab law

When she shunned him, he returned with a Kalashnikov and non-stop fire.

The daughter was his initial victim. The group pronounced he afterwards evenly non-stop glow on a rest of a family, murdering 9 people including 3 women and dual children.

Iran will strengthen ‘oppressed’ people in a region: Khamenei

Another 5 people were bleeding and taken to hospital, with dual reported in a vicious condition, Mehr said.

Iranian media have reported several cases of supposed “honour crimes” in new years after matrimony proposals have been incited down, including poison attacks on immature women.

