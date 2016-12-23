Friday , 23 December 2016
Islamic State video shows Turkish infantry 'burned alive'

Islamic State video shows Turkish infantry ‘burned alive’

Posted date : December 23, 2016
Islamic State video shows Turkish infantry ‘burned alive’
Militants fighters take partial in a infantry march along a streets of northern Raqqa province. PHOTO: REUTERS

Militants fighters take partial in a infantry march along a streets of northern Raqqa province. PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIRUT: The Islamic State (IS) militants organisation on Thursday expelled a video purporting to uncover dual prisoner Turkish soldiers being burnt alive.

The video, display dual uniformed organisation being hauled from a enclosure before being firm and torched, was posted on militants websites.

The 19-minute footage was purportedly shot in a IS-declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria.

Deal to leave civilians, fighters from Aleppo: insurgent official

Speaking in Turkish, a torpedo of a dual organisation verbally attacks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for “destruction to be sowed” in Turkey.

The startle images remember a murdering of Maaz al-Kassasbeh, a Jordanian warrior pilot, who was prisoner by a militants when his craft went down in Syria in Dec 2014, and was after burnt alive in a cage.

The IS-linked news agency Amaq pronounced final month that a militants had kidnapped dual Turkish soldiers, and a Turkish army alone pronounced it had mislaid strike with dual of a men.

The video’s recover came a day after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed by IS fighters, in Ankara’s biggest detriment so distant in a rare intrusion into Syria.

They were killed in a period of attacks around a Syrian city of Al-Bab on Wednesday that enclosed 3 self-murder automobile bombings.

Turkish infantry entered Syria on Aug 24 in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels, with a aim of ousting IS militants as good as Kurdish company from a limit area.

Syrian Observatory: Aleppo depletion delayed, not transparent why

At slightest 38 Turkish soldiers have been killed in operation, that a Turkish supervision has dubbed Euphrates Shield.

The biggest waste have occurred during Al-Bab, an IS stronghold.

Turkey has been strike during home by a bloodiest attacks in a complicated history, that it blames on militants and Kurdish militants.

The supervision is also carrying out a wide-ranging crackdown following an attempted manoeuvre in July, that it says was orchestrated by a organisation of an banished cleric, Fethullah Gulen

