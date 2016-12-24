Saturday , 24 December 2016
Real-life Libya skyjack stalls Malta airfield film sharpened on hijack

As hijackers forced a craft to land in Malta on Friday, they had no thought they would be disrupting another ‘hijack’.

The Airbus A320 had been on an domestic moody in Libya when it was diverted to Malta, 500 kms (300 miles) north of a Libyan coast, after a male told a organisation he had a grenade.

Libyan craft steal play ends during Malta airport, hijackers surrender

The hijackers after surrendered and liberated all hostages, preoccupied to a  fact that a conditions had interrupted a sharpened of a craft steal film. Entebbe film organisation had to cancel filming on airfield drift after a Afriqiyah Airways craft landed during Malta International Airport.

“It’s really mocking since afterwards there was a genuine steal on,” Magda Magri Naudi, a mayor of Lija, said. The film is premised on a Uganda warrant predicament that unfolded 4 decades ago.

“We’ve had 5 hijackings alighting here and ironically currently they were indeed filming Entebbe on a airfield drift – and that had to be stopped,” Naudi told BBC.

No pointer of struggle: Malta steal ends peacefully as Gaddafi loyalists surrender

However, distinct a decades-old hijacking a dual hijackers of a Libyan aircraft submitted themselves to police.

In a adventurous 1976 raid, Israeli army liberated over a 100 passengers hold warrant  at Uganda’s Entebbe airport.

This essay creatively seemed on BBC.

