Karan Johar apologises to Govinda for not mouth-watering him on ‘Koffee with Karan’

Film-maker Karan Johar publicly apologised after Govinda voiced his displeasure on not being invited on a luminary discuss uncover Koffee with Karan, reported The Indian Express. Johar pronounced it would be an honour to have the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare star on a show.

“There was a speak of removing him on a uncover in between though things did not occur then. We had suspicion about it. It would be an comprehensive honour and payoff to have Govinda on a show,” The Indian Express quoted Karan as saying.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil executive added, “My apologies that he hasn’t been (on a show) and he felt bad about it. There is no goal to harm him. He is a superb artist and a good film star. we would adore to call him. we will take a note and call him and we wish he accepts my invitation.”

