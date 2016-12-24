Saturday , 24 December 2016
Faf du Plessis plays down favourites tab opposite Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN: South Africa will demeanour to furnish a widespread array arrangement opposite Sri Lanka, starting with a initial Test in Port Elizabeth on Monday, to build on final month’s delight in Australia.

Even though heading contingent AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, a hosts are approaching to improved their island opponents who have mislaid 8 of their 10 prior Tests in South Africa.

A 2-1 array feat in Australia in Nov increased spirit for Faf du Plessis’ side, who were badly beaten in India 13 months ago and afterwards mislaid a home array to England during that captain Hashim Amla stepped down.

De Villiers took over though missed a home array win over New Zealand in Aug and a outing to Australia with an bend injury, giving approach to Du Plessis.

“People design us to kick Sri Lanka though that’s not certain,” Du Plessis told reporters in a rave to a initial Test. “They have played unequivocally good cricket over time. They have also mislaid some pivotal players … though they are a peculiarity cricket team, they’ve got well-developed spin bowlers.”

An injury-hit Sri Lanka group warmed adult with a array win in Zimbabwe final month. Captain Angelo Matthews and emissary Dinesh Chandimal lapse for a debate in South Africa. Flatter marks are expected to intermix Rangana Herath’s impact. The spinner is generally dangerous during home and bowled well in a 3-0 varnish of Australia in Jul and August.

“I don’t consider we will have most assistance in South Africa from a wickets,” pronounced Herath. “It will be most improved for a seamers.”

The second Test is in Cape Town and a final compare in Johannesburg.

