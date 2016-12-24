Saturday , 24 December 2016
Over a dozen bleeding in Christmas Eve blast nearby Philippine church

Over a dozen bleeding in Christmas Eve blast nearby Philippine church
COTABATO: A blast ripped by a military automobile outward a Catholic church in a southern Philippines late Saturday, authorities said, wounding 13 people including a military officer.

The blast strike churchgoers nearing for a Christmas Eve mass during a Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Nino in Midsayap town, about 900 kilometres south of Manila, military said.

At slightest 20 passed in blast during Cairo church

Authorities did not immediately contend who was obliged for a blast.

The city is resides in a center of a vast Philippine island of Mindanao, home to a Muslim minority and decades of armed rebellion.

Government army continue to quarrel smaller Muslim armed groups on a island, some of whom have affianced devotion to Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria and have been blamed for bombing municipal targets in a past.

