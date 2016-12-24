Authorities did not immediately contend who was obliged for a blast.
The city is resides in a center of a vast Philippine island of Mindanao, home to a Muslim minority and decades of armed rebellion.
Government army continue to quarrel smaller Muslim armed groups on a island, some of whom have affianced devotion to Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria and have been blamed for bombing municipal targets in a past.
Over a dozen bleeding in Christmas Eve blast nearby Philippine church
COTABATO: A blast ripped by a military automobile outward a Catholic church in a southern Philippines late Saturday, authorities said, wounding 13 people including a military officer.
The blast strike churchgoers nearing for a Christmas Eve mass during a Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Nino in Midsayap town, about 900 kilometres south of Manila, military said.
