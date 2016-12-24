Saturday , 24 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt passes divided during 68

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt passes divided during 68

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 24, 2016 In Sports 0
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt passes divided during 68
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt. PHOTO: REUTERSStatus Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt. PHOTO: REUTERS

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt. PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON: Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died in a Spanish sanatorium on Saturday after pang a serious infection. The maestro rocker was 68.

He was taken into sanatorium in Marbella on a south seashore of Spain on Thursday due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury.

Leonard Cohen’s song sales and streams boost by 400% following death

In scarcely 5 decades in stone and roll, Status Quo have sole some-more than 100 million records.

They are famous for their stripped-down, three-chord hits such as Rockin’ All Over a World and Caroline and were a opening act for a 1985 Live Aid concert, that lifted income for famine-hit

Parfitt is survived by his mother Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and his adult children Rick Junior and Harry.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Nine children die as measles widespread hits Balochistan
Man kills mother over skill brawl in Multan
WB’s check in Indus Water Treaty intervention ‘prejudices Pakistan’s rights’
We distinguished fightback opposite Australia like minnows: Mohsin Khan
India starts building world’s tallest statue
Over a dozen bleeding in Christmas Eve blast nearby Philippine church
One dead, several harmed in Christmas eve New Zealand train crash
Wolfsburg announce Julian Draxler send to PSG
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt passes divided during 68
Turkey probing 10,000 people over online ‘terror’ activity
Coffee or tea: What’s your go-to beverage?
Karan Johar apologises to Govinda for not mouth-watering him on ‘Koffee with Karan’

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions