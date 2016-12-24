Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON: Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died in a Spanish sanatorium on Saturday after pang a serious infection. The maestro rocker was 68.
He was taken into sanatorium in Marbella on a south seashore of Spain on Thursday due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury.
Leonard Cohen’s song sales and streams boost by 400% following death
In scarcely 5 decades in stone and roll, Status Quo have sole some-more than 100 million records.
They are famous for their stripped-down, three-chord hits such as Rockin’ All Over a World and Caroline and were a opening act for a 1985 Live Aid concert, that lifted income for famine-hit
Parfitt is survived by his mother Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and his adult children Rick Junior and Harry.
Read full story
December 24, 2016
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt passes divided during 68
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON: Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died in a Spanish sanatorium on Saturday after pang a serious infection. The maestro rocker was 68.
He was taken into sanatorium in Marbella on a south seashore of Spain on Thursday due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury.
Leonard Cohen’s song sales and streams boost by 400% following death
In scarcely 5 decades in stone and roll, Status Quo have sole some-more than 100 million records.
They are famous for their stripped-down, three-chord hits such as Rockin’ All Over a World and Caroline and were a opening act for a 1985 Live Aid concert, that lifted income for famine-hit
Parfitt is survived by his mother Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and his adult children Rick Junior and Harry.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Man kills mother over skill brawl in ...
December 24, 2016
India starts building world’s tallest statue
December 24, 2016
Karan Johar apologises to Govinda for not ...
December 24, 2016
23-year-old shot passed by FC in Kohistan
December 24, 2016