MULTAN: A male killed his mother over a skill brawl in Multan Friday night, according to internal police.
Samia Mai, proprietor of Mauza Bait Qaim Wala, was married to Abdul Ghafoor a year ago.
Ghafoor, 30, gave 20 marlas of land to his mother Samia, 25, during a time of matrimony as a married gift. Mai was authorised owners of a skill as land was eliminated on her name.
Family Dispute: Couple kills sister-in-law, nephew
Police officials contend that a integrate used to quarrel frequently as Ghafoor wanted his land back.
On Friday, Ghafoor along with his hermit Jafar Hussain and dual other unclear group entered a residence in Daira Deen Panah and shot passed his wife.
However, he informed a authority of kinship council, Baitwala, that his mother had attempted suicide.
Man kills 4 in a family dispute
Police rushed to a scene and shifted a physique to a sanatorium for postmortem, that suggested that Samia did not dedicate self-murder though was murdered.
An FIR has been purebred on a censure of a deceased’s father, Muhammad Bakhsh.
No arrests have been done so distant as a review is underway.
Read full story
December 24, 2016
Man kills mother over skill brawl in Multan
MULTAN: A male killed his mother over a skill brawl in Multan Friday night, according to internal police.
Samia Mai, proprietor of Mauza Bait Qaim Wala, was married to Abdul Ghafoor a year ago.
Ghafoor, 30, gave 20 marlas of land to his mother Samia, 25, during a time of matrimony as a married gift. Mai was authorised owners of a skill as land was eliminated on her name.
Family Dispute: Couple kills sister-in-law, nephew
Police officials contend that a integrate used to quarrel frequently as Ghafoor wanted his land back.
On Friday, Ghafoor along with his hermit Jafar Hussain and dual other unclear group entered a residence in Daira Deen Panah and shot passed his wife.
However, he informed a authority of kinship council, Baitwala, that his mother had attempted suicide.
Man kills 4 in a family dispute
Police rushed to a scene and shifted a physique to a sanatorium for postmortem, that suggested that Samia did not dedicate self-murder though was murdered.
An FIR has been purebred on a censure of a deceased’s father, Muhammad Bakhsh.
No arrests have been done so distant as a review is underway.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
India starts building world’s tallest statue
December 24, 2016
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt passes divided ...
December 24, 2016
Karan Johar apologises to Govinda for not ...
December 24, 2016
23-year-old shot passed by FC in Kohistan
December 24, 2016