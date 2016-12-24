Saturday , 24 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Man kills mother over skill brawl in Multan

Man kills mother over skill brawl in Multan

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 24, 2016 In Sports 0
Man kills mother over skill brawl in Multan
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

MULTAN: A male killed his mother over a skill brawl in Multan Friday night, according to internal police.

Samia Mai, proprietor of Mauza Bait Qaim Wala, was married to Abdul Ghafoor a year ago.

Ghafoor, 30, gave 20 marlas of land to his mother Samia, 25, during a time of matrimony as a married gift. Mai was authorised owners of a skill as land was eliminated on her name.

Family Dispute: Couple kills sister-in-law, nephew

Police officials contend that a integrate used to quarrel frequently as Ghafoor wanted his land back.

On Friday, Ghafoor along with his hermit Jafar Hussain and dual other unclear group entered a residence in Daira Deen Panah and shot passed his wife.

However, he informed a authority of kinship council, Baitwala, that his mother had attempted suicide.

Man kills 4 in a family dispute

Police rushed to a scene and shifted a physique to a sanatorium for postmortem, that suggested that Samia did not dedicate self-murder though was murdered.

An FIR has been purebred on a censure of a deceased’s father, Muhammad Bakhsh.

No arrests have been done so distant as a review is underway.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Nine children die as measles widespread hits Balochistan
Man kills mother over skill brawl in Multan
WB’s check in Indus Water Treaty intervention ‘prejudices Pakistan’s rights’
We distinguished fightback opposite Australia like minnows: Mohsin Khan
India starts building world’s tallest statue
Over a dozen bleeding in Christmas Eve blast nearby Philippine church
One dead, several harmed in Christmas eve New Zealand train crash
Wolfsburg announce Julian Draxler send to PSG
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt passes divided during 68
Turkey probing 10,000 people over online ‘terror’ activity
Coffee or tea: What’s your go-to beverage?
Karan Johar apologises to Govinda for not mouth-watering him on ‘Koffee with Karan’

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions