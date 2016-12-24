“We have had heated and constructive discussions with Julian Draxler and his government as good as with Paris Saint-Germain in new days and finally achieved a really good outcome for all sides,” Wolfsburg’s conduct of competition Olaf Rebbe pronounced in a statement.
Wolfsburg announce Julian Draxler send to PSG
BERLIN: Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg reliable Saturday their World Cup-winning midfielder Julian Draxler will join Paris Saint-German during a Jan send window on a four-and-a-half year contract.
The pierce had been widely approaching after a 23-year-old voiced a enterprise to quit Wolfsburg with a French champions only one of several clubs on his trail.
Bayern propagandize Leipzig to go 3 clear
“We have had heated and constructive discussions with Julian Draxler and his government as good as with Paris Saint-Germain in new days and finally achieved a really good outcome for all sides,” Wolfsburg’s conduct of competition Olaf Rebbe pronounced in a statement.
The dual sides concluded a financial sum of a understanding would sojourn confidential, Wolfsburg said.
“Of march we am unhappy to see Julian go, since he is an superb player,” Wolfsburg’s manager Valerien Ismael pronounced in a same statement. “On a other hand, we consider this is a right pierce for everyone. In both new games opposite Frankfurt and Gladbach he once again gave all he had, and showed that he cares about a club. we wish he finds a new plea in France.”
Three-star Frankfurt soar to third in Bundesliga
Draxler cost Wolfsburg €35 million when he eliminated from Schalke in Aug 2015.
PSG executive of football Patrick Kluivert has been on a surveillance for reinforcements after a bad start to a debate by their possess standards that has left them in third place in Ligue 1 during a median stage, 5 points behind leaders Nice.
