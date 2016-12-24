We distinguished fightback opposite Australia like minnows: Mohsin Khan

Saturday , 24 December 2016
PHOTO COURTESY: PCB

KARACHI: Backing Pakistan to win their lass Test array Down Under, former conduct manager Mohsin Khan has rated Misbahul Haq’s patrol a ‘much improved side’ than a Australia.

The dual sides will accommodate in a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne with Australia enjoying a 1-0 lead in a three-match series, pleasantness their 39-run feat in Brisbane.

Pakistan enter a second five-day competition confronting a must-win situation, if they wish to emanate story by apropos initial Asian side to kick Aussies during home in a Test series, and Mohsin feels visitors can kick hosts in Melbourne as good as in Sydney.

“Pakistan have a most improved multiple than a stream Australian side,” Mohsin told The Express Tribune. “Pakistan’s batting is a mix of knowledge and immature talent. The gait conflict is fatal and Misbah has a match-winning spinner as well. All this total creates Pakistan improved than Australia.”

Mohsin, who scored 152 opposite Australia during a MCG in 1983 during a fourth Test that finished in a stalemate, pronounced that group will need integrity and bravery to kick a hosts.

“Pakistan have all a mixture to win back-to-back matches [in Melbourne and Sydney],” he said. “All they need to do is play with integrity and courage. The group government needs to come adult with a good devise and collect a right combination. Australians play assertive cricket and Pakistan need to opposite them with conflict as they contend corruption is a best defence.”

The former Test cricketer serve stressed a inclusion of a right-arm fast-bowler in their attack.

“Australia have infancy of left-handers in their batting sequence and we was repelled Pakistan didn’t play a right-arm quick bowler [in a initial Test] when we have dual of them — Sohail Khan and Imran Khan.”

Former opener reiterated that Pakistan were blank a dilettante opener in a tour. “Pakistan indispensable openers like Ahmed Shahzad or Khurram Manzoor on this tour. If Sharjeel [Khan] performs well, we will be some-more than happy though if he fails we won’t be surprised, given he is entrance on this tough debate but Test experience.”

Meanwhile, Mohsin was not tender how Pakistan group government distinguished their quarrel behind after losing in Brisbane.

“It was utterly bizarre to see a group slicing a cake after a defeat. We were celebrating a quarrel behind [ in a second innings of a initial Test] as if we were Hong Kong,” he commented.

“No doubt Asad Shafiq played a bold hit and hats off to him. Pakistan contingency remonstrate themselves that they are a improved side than Australia and go into a Boxing Day Test with this approach.”

