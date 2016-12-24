Saturday , 24 December 2016
Nine children die as measles widespread hits Balochistan

QUETTA: At slightest 9 children, including 4 girls, died as a new call of measles strike Balochistan’s Zhob district on Saturday.

District Vice Chairman Zhob district Maulvi Jarullah pronounced that a illness pennyless out in a Tansara Union Council and influenced a areas of Bayan Zai, Zakariya Zai and Kakshaim. Immediate measures are compulsory to enclose a epidemic, he added.

District Health Officer (DHO) Zhob Dr Muzaffar Shah also reliable a widespread of the disease.

Outbreak: Three children agreement measles in Mohmand Agency

Earlier, provincial secretary health Noorul Haq Baloch dispatched teams of experts to a influenced district. The dialect also pronounced that all required measures were being taken to overcome a illness as a district administration has been asked for their team-work to brand a areas influenced by a epidemic.

On Friday, doctors instituted surety measures when a illness also pennyless out in Awaran area of a province.

In September 6, 3 children engaged measles in Safi tehsil, Mohmand Agency, Fata. According to a official, another child, identified as Rizwan, was rushed to a sanatorium in Peshawar in vicious condition after he engaged measles. The health central suggested there were no vaccines for measles during simple health units in Safi.

