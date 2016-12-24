Saturday , 24 December 2016
One dead, several harmed in Christmas eve New Zealand train crash

One dead, several harmed in Christmas eve New Zealand train crash

One dead, several harmed in Christmas eve New Zealand train crash
WELLINGTON: One chairman was killed and dozens harmed when a train carrying 46 people rolled down a bank in New Zealand on Saturday, military said.

The train was 30 kilometres from a renouned holiday review city of Gisborne, on a easterly seashore of a North Island, when it crashed by a separator and down a bank during about 0930GMT on Christmas Eve.

Police pronounced one chairman was reliable dead, several were airlifted to hospitals with several injuries, and 36 were taken by ambulance to Gisborne for serve assessment.

According to a police, it would be several hours before they would be means to recover sum on either any of a passengers were unfamiliar tourists.

