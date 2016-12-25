Sunday , 25 December 2016
Modi greets PM Nawaz on his birthday

December 25, 2016
PHOTO: PID

Amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed on Sunday greetings to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

As a republic commemorates Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday, a premier too is celebrating his 67th birthday.

“Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. we urge for his prolonged and healthy life,” he tweeted.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif too, took to Twitter to communicate greetings to her father.

“Happy birthday to a best father in a world.May Allah magnify u with prolonged life,perfect healthnever-ending happiness,” she said.

Many took to Twitter to nod a premier on his birthday.

