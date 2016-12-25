Sunday , 25 December 2016
Ajoka Theatre's never finale journey

Ajoka Theatre’s never finale journey
PHOTO: CRITICALSTAGES

LAHORE: Despite dour prospects for entertainment in Pakistan and a dire financial situation, Ajoka Theatre seems some-more than dynamic to safety humanities and enlightenment within a country.

According to first member and director/actor Madeeha Gohar, Ajoka Theatre has had a prolonged list of inhabitant and general opening venues via 2016. “We did plays in Larkana recently and Hyderabad too,” Gohar told The Express Tribune. “Actually, this whole year has been bustling for us. We have achieved in India and Denmark, as good as conducted museum workshops in Quetta, Faisalabad and Lahore.”

Dukh Darya: Ajoka showcases predicament of stranded Kashmiris

Gohar went on to share sum from her new outing to Denmark, wherein she and her associate troupers achieved Ajoka Theatre’s renouned play Bulha. “The arch guest during a eventuality enclosed a Danish envoy to Pakistan Ole Thonke and Mansoor Junejo, a Pakistani envoy to Denmark,” Gohar revealed. “Our opening was unequivocally well-received, not only by a open though Mr Thonke as well, who praised Ajoka’s efforts and talent. He was generally overwhelmed by a summary of Bulha that is still applicable today, nonetheless a play was created 300 years ago.” Apart from this, Ajoka musicians also achieved qawwali during a World Cultural Centre in Copenhagen.

Before entrance to Sindh, Ajoka Theatre will be showcasing a play called Dukh Darya in Lahore to share a loyal story of a immature Kashmiri lady who attempted to take her possess life for not being means to conceive. “She jumped in a stream to dedicate self-murder though survived, finished adult channel over to a Indian side and was arrested there. Ironically, she was raped and eventually, gave birth to a baby lady there,” pronounced Gohar.

‘Maalik’ anathema reminds me of Zia regime: Madeeha Gohar

As per a actor, The Pakistani High Commission did try to move this lady behind to Pakistan though a supervision refused to accept her baby for she had been innate in India. “She did conduct to come behind eventually though a lady has now upheld away. My father and we met her family some time ago and that’s why, we’ve recreated her story in a play.”

Despite a critical illness progressing this year, Gohar – along with her group – has been operative tough to widespread positivity and a softer picture of Pakistan. “This year, we invited a series of guest from a UK, India and other countries to see a performances and share their practice with us. We also attempted to perform in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) though a supervision did not concede us due to confidence concerns,” she stated. “However, we truly trust that art and informative activities like entertainment can emanate happiness, discharge extremism and a supervision ought to take it some-more seriously.”

Ajoka Theatre collaborates with UK artists on play about genocide penalty

Gohar is, nonetheless, confident with what she did conduct to check off her to-do list for a year. “Apart from all we did in Pakistan, Ajoka has finished good in 2016,” she said. “Fortunately, we am in good health now and a reason for that is my passion for theatre; that we continued operative even when we was not well. All a performances and training workshops Ajoka Theatre conducted this year unequivocally helped brace me during my illness.”

