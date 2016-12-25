Sunday , 25 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » 10 many memorable moments that took Pakistan by charge in 2016

10 many memorable moments that took Pakistan by charge in 2016

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 25, 2016 In Commerce 0
10 many memorable moments that took Pakistan by charge in 2016
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

The 10 many memorable moments that took Pakistan by charge in 2016

February 23rd: The House of Kamiar Rokni, Zaheer Abbas and Wardha Saleem attend in London Fashion Week.

March 18th, Oct 30th: Fawad Khan takes India by storm, starring in dual Bollywood blockbusters, Kapoor Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil respectively.

July 27th: Mahira Khan wins a ‘Face To Watch Out For’ endowment during a Vogue Beauty Awards in India.

October 7th: Pakistan passes a initial anti-honour murdering and anti rape bills.

November 1st: Mukhtaran Mai walks for Rozina Munib during Fashion Pakistan Week 2016.

February 28th: Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins her second Oscar for a documentary A Girl in a River: The Price of Forgiveness.

June 2nd: Boxer Amir Khan visits Karachi to horde a first-ever fighting contest with general players in sequence to lift supports for a wells in Thar desert.

August 22nd: The Pakistan inhabitant cricket group achieves a series one ranking in exam cricket for a initial time given 1988.

October 29th: Faraz Manan hosts a solo conform uncover for his collection patrician ‘Viceroy’ during a Four Seasons in London.

November 11th: Hamna Zubair writes an essay about Qandeel Baloch’s murder and feminism in Pakistan, for Vogue USA.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

10 many memorable moments that took Pakistan by charge in 2016
Personality of a year: Shahbaz Taseer
Ajoka Theatre’s never finale journey
The jungle bell swing
Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie in justice proceedings
Modi greets PM Nawaz on his birthday
Russian troops craft headed for Syria ‘disappears from radar’
Top drawer: 25 December, 2016
Tunisia arrests Berlin attacker’s nephew
4 tips for a ideal barbecue
On a front foot: CM orders VCs appointment as per justice directives
Brutality: Man kills mother over land dispute

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions