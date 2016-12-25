The 10 many memorable moments that took Pakistan by charge in 2016
February 23rd: The House of Kamiar Rokni, Zaheer Abbas and Wardha Saleem attend in London Fashion Week.
March 18th, Oct 30th: Fawad Khan takes India by storm, starring in dual Bollywood blockbusters, Kapoor Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil respectively.
July 27th: Mahira Khan wins a ‘Face To Watch Out For’ endowment during a Vogue Beauty Awards in India.
October 7th: Pakistan passes a initial anti-honour murdering and anti rape bills.
November 1st: Mukhtaran Mai walks for Rozina Munib during Fashion Pakistan Week 2016.
February 28th: Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins her second Oscar for a documentary A Girl in a River: The Price of Forgiveness.
June 2nd: Boxer Amir Khan visits Karachi to horde a first-ever fighting contest with general players in sequence to lift supports for a wells in Thar desert.
August 22nd: The Pakistan inhabitant cricket group achieves a series one ranking in exam cricket for a initial time given 1988.
October 29th: Faraz Manan hosts a solo conform uncover for his collection patrician ‘Viceroy’ during a Four Seasons in London.
November 11th: Hamna Zubair writes an essay about Qandeel Baloch’s murder and feminism in Pakistan, for Vogue USA.
Read full story
December 25, 2016
10 many memorable moments that took Pakistan by charge in 2016
The 10 many memorable moments that took Pakistan by charge in 2016
February 23rd: The House of Kamiar Rokni, Zaheer Abbas and Wardha Saleem attend in London Fashion Week.
March 18th, Oct 30th: Fawad Khan takes India by storm, starring in dual Bollywood blockbusters, Kapoor Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil respectively.
July 27th: Mahira Khan wins a ‘Face To Watch Out For’ endowment during a Vogue Beauty Awards in India.
October 7th: Pakistan passes a initial anti-honour murdering and anti rape bills.
November 1st: Mukhtaran Mai walks for Rozina Munib during Fashion Pakistan Week 2016.
February 28th: Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins her second Oscar for a documentary A Girl in a River: The Price of Forgiveness.
June 2nd: Boxer Amir Khan visits Karachi to horde a first-ever fighting contest with general players in sequence to lift supports for a wells in Thar desert.
August 22nd: The Pakistan inhabitant cricket group achieves a series one ranking in exam cricket for a initial time given 1988.
October 29th: Faraz Manan hosts a solo conform uncover for his collection patrician ‘Viceroy’ during a Four Seasons in London.
November 11th: Hamna Zubair writes an essay about Qandeel Baloch’s murder and feminism in Pakistan, for Vogue USA.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
The jungle bell swing
December 25, 2016
Top drawer: 25 December, 2016
December 25, 2016
Brutality: Man kills mother over land dispute
December 25, 2016
Economic rights: Land annals to be computerised ...
December 25, 2016