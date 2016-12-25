Sunday , 25 December 2016
Russian troops craft headed for Syria 'disappears from radar'

Russian troops craft headed for Syria ‘disappears from radar’
PHOTO: AIRLINE REPORTER

MOSCOW:  

A Russian troops craft headed to Syria has left from radar after holding off from a southern city of Adler, internal news agencies reported a counterclaim method as observant Sunday.

The method pronounced that there are 91 people onboard and that hunt and rescue groups had been dispatched to locate a blank Tu-154.

Libyan craft steal play ends during Malta airport, hijackers surrender

The craft had over during 5:40 am internal time (0240 GMT) from Adler, south of a Black Sea review city of Sochi, and was conducting a slight moody to Russia’s Hmeimim airbase outward a coastal Syrian city of Latakia, a method said.

The method pronounced a craft was carrying Russian servicemen as good as members of a Alexandrov Ensemble, a army’s central low-pitched group, who were headed to Syria to attend in New Year celebrations during a base.

Body tools found after Indonesian craft missing

There were 9 members of a media on board, a method said.

Kremlin orator Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that President Vladimir Putin had been sensitive of a conditions and was being kept sideways of a hunt operations.

Moscow has been drifting a bombing debate in Syria given Sep 2015 in support of long-time fan Bashar al-Assad.

