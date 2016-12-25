Kohistan firing: ATC sends 3 FC group on one-day earthy remand

Sunday , 25 December 2016
ABBOTTABAD: An anti-terrorism justice (ATC) on Sunday sent 3 Frontier Corps (FC) crew on one-day earthy remand, a day after aerial banishment by a confidence force killed a private bank’s guard.

Khan Gul, Taimoor and Husain Ahmed were handed over to a review wing of military after a criminal box underneath sections 302/34 and 7 anti-terrorism act (ATA) was purebred opposite them by a ATC in Abottabad, said SHO Komila military hire Naseer Khan.

Khan combined that a Korakoram Highway, formerly blocked by a protest, had been non-stop for vehicular trade as normalcy returned to a area.

FC ensure requisitioned for slapping womanlike contributor in Karachi

The SHO serve pronounced that the locals had vowed to continue criticism until a arrests of all a crew concerned in a banishment and remuneration to the heirs of a victim.

Meanwhile, wake prayers of a slain bank ensure Umar Farooq were offering on Sunday.

On Saturday, a 23-year-old male was shot passed as a crew non-stop glow during a strife with locals in Kohistan following their attack of a taxi driver.

Degrading punishment: Three cops dangling for ‘torturing’ dual men

The procession of a confidence force on slight unit during a Karakoram Highway had strike a taxi, followed by a assault. The FC group afterwards resorted to aerial firing, murdering Farooq.

Following a incident, locals had blocked Karakorram Highway, ensuing in prolonged queues of vehicles travelling from Gilgit-Baltistan to Rawalpindi.

