Sunday , 25 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Israelis, Palestinians contingency ‘write new page of history’: pope

Israelis, Palestinians contingency ‘write new page of history’: pope

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 25, 2016 In Showbiz 0
Israelis, Palestinians contingency ‘write new page of history’: pope
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday hoped for assent between Israelis and Palestinians as he gave his Christmas address, propelling a dual sides to “write a new page of history”.

“Peace to women and group of a dear Holy Land, a land selected and lucky by God,” a pontiff told crowds during a Vatican in his normal “Urbi et Orbi” (To a City and The World) message.

Pope Francis creates priests’ ability to atonement termination permanent

“May Israelis and Palestinians have a bravery and a integrity to write a new page of history, where hatred and punish give approach to a will to build together a destiny of mutual bargain and harmony.”

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Feeling unequivocally during home during Old Trafford: Jose Mourinho
Imran vows travel transformation if probity denied in SC over Panama scandal
Chelsea’s Conte revels in Christmas cheer
Fatwa bans Muslims from wearing Santa hats
Priyanka Chopra opens adult about her knowledge with racism
Israelis, Palestinians contingency ‘write new page of history’: pope
Snapchat to buy protracted existence start-up Cimagine: report
Ozil and Arsenal demeanour to rebound behind after mini-slump
Du Plessis assured weed will keep Sri Lankan spin in check
Kohistan firing: ATC sends 3 FC group on one-day earthy remand
10 many memorable moments that took Pakistan by charge in 2016
Personality of a year: Shahbaz Taseer

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions