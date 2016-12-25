Sunday , 25 December 2016
Du Plessis assured weed will keep Sri Lankan spin in check

Du Plessis assured weed will keep Sri Lankan spin in check
PORT ELIZABETH: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis pronounced he hoped a grassy St George’s Park representation would annul Sri Lanka’s spin hazard in a initial Test starting on Monday.

“There’s a small some-more weed on a wicket than competence be normal,” pronounced Du Plessis in his pre-match press conference. “That is creation certain that we take their many dangerous actor out of a game.”

Du Plessis was referring to left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, Sri Lanka’s match-winner in their usually feat in 10 prior Tests in South Africa. Herath took 9 wickets when Sri Lanka won in Durban in 2011-12.

But Du Plessis pronounced it was normal for a St George’s representation to assistance a spinners in a latter stages of a Test match.

“The representation looks unequivocally dry and Sri Lanka move a opposite character of play to Australia [where South Africa won a array final month],” he said. “They have unequivocally good spinners so a concentration has been on creation certain we ready for that.”

Du Plessis pronounced he was looking for some-more coherence from a South African batsmen.

“As a common batting unit, any of a tip 7 has had good games and got hundreds though what we are looking for is some-more coherence and to pull that bar a bit higher,” he said.

Du Plessis combined that South Africa could not means to blink their opponents, notwithstanding their bad record in South Africa and them carrying a young, mostly fresh team.

“Young guys can poise a same hazard as some-more gifted players, even some-more so infrequently since they move something different,” pronounced a Proteas skipper.

But he pronounced he approaching South Africa’s gait bowlers to poise a plea to a tourists.

“There should be adequate in a representation for a seamers,” he said.

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews, meanwhile, pronounced his group had prepared good and that a immature batsmen in a side had stepped adult to fill a gaps left by Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakeratne Dilshan, who have all late recently.

