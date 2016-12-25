Sunday , 25 December 2016
Fatwa bans Muslims from wearing Santa hats

Fatwa bans Muslims from wearing Santa hats
A Syrian interloper child plays with his Christmas present from SAWA, a non-governmental organisation, in Bar-Elias in a Bekaa valley. PHOTO: ReutersA Syrian interloper child plays with his Christmas present from SAWA, a non-governmental organisation, in Bar-Elias in a Bekaa valley. PHOTO: Reuters

A Syrian interloper child plays with his Christmas present from SAWA, a non-governmental organisation, in Bar-Elias in a Bekaa valley. PHOTO: Reuters

An Indonesian eremite legislature has released a religious direct (fatwa) prohibiting Muslims from wearing Christmas clothing.

The Indonesian Ulema Council announced it ‘haram’ for Muslims to wear Santa hats, while acknowledging Christians’ right to applaud Christmas.

The fatwa proposes that a supervision ‘prevent, monitor, and punish’ businesses who force Muslims to put on wardrobe that goes opposite their religion.

‘Christians will be facilitated on Christmas’  

Incited by a fatwa, members of Islam Defenders Front (FPI) raided a selling mall in Indonesia’s second largest city, Surabaya, to check either businesses had asked employees to wear Christmas wardrobe such as Santa hats. The FPI members were escorted by Surabaya Police and East Java Police’s Mobile Brigade.

The Surabaya military have been cursed for assisting to levy a fatwa as good as display support for a nonconformist group.

Christmas In Jhelum: Over 150 cops to ensure 16 churches  

Although a fatwa has stirred discuss opposite a nation about either businesses can direct their employees to wear Santa hats, many Muslims feel they shouldn’t be judged for wearing a hats. More than 90 per cent of Indonesians report themselves as Muslim, though a immeasurable infancy use a assuage form of a faith.

Here’s what people opposite Twitter had to say.

This essay creatively seemed on Metro

