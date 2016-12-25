Snapchat to buy protracted existence start-up Cimagine: report

Messaging app Snapchat is shopping Israeli protracted existence startup Cimagine Media for an estimated $30-$40 million, imprinting Snapchat’s initial merger in Israel, a Calcalist financial daily reported on Sunday.
Cimagine grown True Marketless Augmented Reality – record that allows users to substantially place seat and appliances they wish to squeeze in a space of their home, on their mobile devices, during a click of a button.
Cimagine will turn Snapchat’s investigate and growth core in Israel and is approaching to fast enhance a workforce from a stream 20 employees, Calcalist said.
The company’s highly-skilled group is substantially a categorical reason for a acquisition, rather than a technology, Calcalist said.
Officials during Cimagine declined to criticism on a report.
The association was founded in 2012 and has lifted a few million dollars.
Venice, California-based Snapchat is approaching to go open as early as Mar with a gratefulness of as most as $25 billion.
