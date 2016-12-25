ISLAMABAD: The government’s preference to pierce 5 pivotal regulatory bodies underneath a ride has put a doubt symbol over a credit of a nation in a eyes of general financial institutions and a naïve pierce is also approaching to serve foster a ‘rent-seeking’ enlightenment in a economy.
The pierce to palm over 5 regulatory bodies to their line ministries is secure in a rulers’ robe of not usurpation a refusal once an sequence is passed, irrespective a instruction was official or not. This is also a reason a country’s institutions could not be grown notwithstanding carrying a decade of democracy; from 1988 to 1999 and from 2008 onwards.
The contention had been going on for a final many months and things reached a hot indicate when a National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) refused to accommodate a supervision on dual pivotal projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The regulator did not wish to retaliate a electricity consumers to damp Chinese investors and a rulers.
However, finally on Monday a supervision released a notification. It settled that Nepra was now underneath a control of a Water and Power Division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) underneath a Petroleum and Natural Resources Division, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) underneath a Information Technology and Telecom Division and a Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) underneath a Finance Division.
These regulatory bodies were now underneath a Cabinet Division by several governments in a past to safeguard that they enjoyed autonomy in decision-making instead of being debasing to a ministries for slight executive issues like capitulation of leave, visits abroad and appointments.
The World Bank and International Monetary Fund had put countless conditions underneath several routine loans to make a regulators eccentric from a change of a government. After availing these loans, Pakistan has now topsy-turvy these reforms, that has also combined worry among these general financial institutions.
The pierce has also lifted apprehensions about graduation of rent-seeking culture. Now a supervision can simply feat these regulators. The regulators were personification a purpose of firewall opposite a rent-seeking culture.
There have been instances where Nepra and Ogra stood opposite a government’s vigour and did not pass on nonessential weight to a consumers. Nepra was also facing flitting on a cost of inefficiency of a energy placement companies to a electricity consumers.
The past 3 and half years’ knowledge suggests that a PML-N has been slightest worried about a interests of a consumers and took many decisions discordant to their interests.
The supervision insists that changing a control of a regulators from Cabinet Division to their line ministries would not impact a autonomy of a regulators.
However, for a regulator, this is a transparent box of dispute of interest. Ogra determines a pricing of a gas while a supervision owns a gas focus companies. The Pakistan State Oil is underneath a control of Ministry of Petroleum and Ogra determines a cost of petroleum products.
So far, a Cabinet Division used to designate Ogra Chairman by a rival process. Through a Cabinet Division, a primary apportion used to approve ex-Pakistan leave of executive directors and above class officers of these regulatory bodies. Now this duty has been eliminated to a Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources.
Even a ex-Pakistan leave focus of authority Ogra or Nepra can be used as precedence by a Minister for Petroleum and Minister for Water and Power, pronounced a former Ogra chairman.
Although a primary apportion is empowered to rectify a Rules of Business 1973, after a 18th amendment in a Constitution a sovereign supervision alone can't make a preference about a predestine of these regulators.
Because of a same reason, a supervision had primarily put a theme of send of executive control of a regulators on a bulletin of a Dec 16 assembly of a Council of Common Interests (CCI). However, after a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh arch ministers against it, a sovereign supervision withdrew it from a CCI agenda.
Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali insisted that giving executive control of 5 pivotal regulatory bodies was not a routine preference as it was only change in manners of business for that a CCI was not a forum.
In a story published in The Express Tribune, Ausaf had argued that when it was motionless to place these regulators underneath a Cabinet Division even afterwards a CCI was not a decision-maker as it is a normal supervision business.
There is an fundamental smirch in his argument, as a 18th amendment in a Constitution was introduced in 2010 while these regulators were placed underneath a Cabinet Division in 1990s and early 2000.
However, now a doubt is who will strengthen a bad consumer from a government’s lease seeking? Nepra has so distant resisted augmenting a line waste extent of a energy placement companies over a slight threshold. Will it still conflict a vigour from a Finance Ministry and Ministry of Water and Power?
The Chinese investors of Lahore-Mitiari energy delivery line were seeking guaranteed bucket for laying 660KV Direct Current High Voltage line to ride 4,000MW electricity. Will Nepra concede giving this comfort?
Will a tariff of a 1320MW coal-based energy plant in Sindh be dynamic on a whims of a Gulf nation financier or on a consequence of a case?
The answers to these questions would take us to a credentials of a government’s ‘naïve move’.
The author is a staff correspondent
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 26th, 2016.
