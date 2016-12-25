A clever Christmas day trembler rattled Chile on Sunday, induction 7.7 on a Moment Magnitude Scale, US seismologists said.
The US Geological Survey pronounced a upheaval struck nearby a southern seashore of a quake-prone South American republic during 1422 GMT. It was progressing reported as bulk 7.6. The quake’s abyss was about 15 km (nine miles).
A tsunami warning was released for areas within 1,000 km (621 miles) of a epicenter of a quake, a US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said. The Chilean Navy also released a tsunami warning.
Chile has a prolonged story of lethal quakes, including a 8.8 bulk upheaval in 2010 off a south-central coast, that also triggered a tsunami that ravaged coastal towns.
Chile struck by 7.7 bulk quake
A clever Christmas day trembler rattled Chile on Sunday, induction 7.7 on a Moment Magnitude Scale, US seismologists said.
The US Geological Survey pronounced a upheaval struck nearby a southern seashore of a quake-prone South American republic during 1422 GMT. It was progressing reported as bulk 7.6. The quake’s abyss was about 15 km (nine miles).
A tsunami warning was released for areas within 1,000 km (621 miles) of a epicenter of a quake, a US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said. The Chilean Navy also released a tsunami warning.
Chile has a prolonged story of lethal quakes, including a 8.8 bulk upheaval in 2010 off a south-central coast, that also triggered a tsunami that ravaged coastal towns.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
After 4 unsuccessful attempts of Nirbhay N-missile, ...
December 25, 2016
Controlling nature: How toothless have a regulators ...
December 25, 2016
Feeling unequivocally during home during Old Trafford: ...
December 25, 2016
Fatwa bans Muslims from wearing Santa hats
December 25, 2016