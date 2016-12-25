Sunday , 25 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » National One-Day Cup: Masood half-century helps UBL down PIA

National One-Day Cup: Masood half-century helps UBL down PIA

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 25, 2016 In International 0
National One-Day Cup: Masood half-century helps UBL down PIA
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Photo: APPPhoto: APP

Photo: APP

KARACHI:  

Shan Masood scored 82 off 112 balls to assistance UBL better PIA by 132 runs in a National One-Day Cup for departments during a Arbab Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Batting first, UBL posted a sum of 288-7 in 50 overs. Chasing 289, PIA were limited to 156 in 35.5 overs as Umar Khan took 4 wickets for 31 runs and Karamat Ali took dual for 34.

A 146-run partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq helped HBL better NBP by 8 wickets.

National One-Day Cup: Zia, Amin’s heroics drive SSGC to victory

Asked to bat first, NBP were limited to 238 in 48.3 overs as Usman Shinwari took 4 wickets for 20 runs while Fahim Ashraf took 3 for 52. Ahsan Ali (54) was NBP’s tip scorer.

In reply, HBL reached a aim in 44.4 overs as Zaman done 86 off 77 balls while Imam scored 74 off 111 balls.

In a compare during a UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, SNGPL degraded KRL by 37 runs as, batting first, SNGPL posted a sum of 277-9 with a assistance of a 94-run innings by Iftikhar Ahmed, while Imran Khalid also contributed with 65 runs.

KRL’s Muhammad Abbas took 4 wickets.

National One-Day Cup: Akmal century gives WAPDA initial win

Chasing 278, KRL were discharged on 240 as Azizullah took 5 wickets for 33 runs. KRL’s Muhammad Yasin (45) was their tip scorer.

At a SBP Ground, notwithstanding a 96-run dominant hit by Fawad Alam, SSGC were not means to quell WAPDA as they mislaid by 3 wickets.

Batting first, SSGC were means to post a sum of 208 runs in 48 overs with a assistance of Alam’s 96-run hit off 116 balls.

WAPDA’s Zulfiqar Babar took 4 wickets for 43, while Junaid Khan took 3 for 29 runs.

In reply, WAPDA reached a aim with 3 wickets to spare.  Mansoor Amjad (46) and Ayyaz Tasawar (43) were WAPDA’s tip scorers, while Aamir Yamin and Ziaul Haq were means to take dual wickets each.

 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Chile struck by 7.7 bulk quake
Wholesale appetite marketplace – govt nonetheless to do the promise
Tech-savvy people expostulate expansion movement in liberality industry
After 4 unsuccessful attempts of Nirbhay N-missile, India set to test-fire Agni-V
Popular vote: As choosing looms, so does a aloft bill deficit
Evaluating: Culture and the purpose in moulding mercantile performance
National One-Day Cup: Masood half-century helps UBL down PIA
Controlling nature: How toothless have a regulators become
The need to come out of illusions
Lack of action: Private confidence tents still stock DHA
Feeling unequivocally during home during Old Trafford: Jose Mourinho
Imran vows travel transformation if probity denied in SC over Panama scandal

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions