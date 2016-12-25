Asked to bat first, NBP were limited to 238 in 48.3 overs as Usman Shinwari took 4 wickets for 20 runs while Fahim Ashraf took 3 for 52. Ahsan Ali (54) was NBP’s tip scorer.
In reply, HBL reached a aim in 44.4 overs as Zaman done 86 off 77 balls while Imam scored 74 off 111 balls.
In a compare during a UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, SNGPL degraded KRL by 37 runs as, batting first, SNGPL posted a sum of 277-9 with a assistance of a 94-run innings by Iftikhar Ahmed, while Imran Khalid also contributed with 65 runs.
National One-Day Cup: Masood half-century helps UBL down PIA
Photo: APP
KARACHI:
Shan Masood scored 82 off 112 balls to assistance UBL better PIA by 132 runs in a National One-Day Cup for departments during a Arbab Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Batting first, UBL posted a sum of 288-7 in 50 overs. Chasing 289, PIA were limited to 156 in 35.5 overs as Umar Khan took 4 wickets for 31 runs and Karamat Ali took dual for 34.
A 146-run partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq helped HBL better NBP by 8 wickets.
National One-Day Cup: Zia, Amin’s heroics drive SSGC to victory
Asked to bat first, NBP were limited to 238 in 48.3 overs as Usman Shinwari took 4 wickets for 20 runs while Fahim Ashraf took 3 for 52. Ahsan Ali (54) was NBP’s tip scorer.
In reply, HBL reached a aim in 44.4 overs as Zaman done 86 off 77 balls while Imam scored 74 off 111 balls.
In a compare during a UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, SNGPL degraded KRL by 37 runs as, batting first, SNGPL posted a sum of 277-9 with a assistance of a 94-run innings by Iftikhar Ahmed, while Imran Khalid also contributed with 65 runs.
KRL’s Muhammad Abbas took 4 wickets.
National One-Day Cup: Akmal century gives WAPDA initial win
Chasing 278, KRL were discharged on 240 as Azizullah took 5 wickets for 33 runs. KRL’s Muhammad Yasin (45) was their tip scorer.
At a SBP Ground, notwithstanding a 96-run dominant hit by Fawad Alam, SSGC were not means to quell WAPDA as they mislaid by 3 wickets.
Batting first, SSGC were means to post a sum of 208 runs in 48 overs with a assistance of Alam’s 96-run hit off 116 balls.
WAPDA’s Zulfiqar Babar took 4 wickets for 43, while Junaid Khan took 3 for 29 runs.
In reply, WAPDA reached a aim with 3 wickets to spare. Mansoor Amjad (46) and Ayyaz Tasawar (43) were WAPDA’s tip scorers, while Aamir Yamin and Ziaul Haq were means to take dual wickets each.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Snapchat to buy protracted existence start-up Cimagine: ...
December 25, 2016
Russian troops craft headed for Syria ‘disappears ...
December 25, 2016
On a front foot: CM orders VCs ...
December 25, 2016
LPC elections today: Progressive Panel might win
December 25, 2016