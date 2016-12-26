Monday , 26 December 2016
Asking for rain: President appeals for prayers

Asking for rain: President appeals for prayers

Asking for rain: President appeals for prayers
ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain done an interest to a republic to find Allah’s blessing and reason countrywide special prayers for sleet on Monday. He asked a Ulema to lead a prayers opposite a nation and urge to a Almighty for a sleet of blessing, so as to finish a drought.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 26th, 2016.

