ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain destined a Higher Education Commission (HEC) to lift out full review of 170 universities opposite a nation to minimize a occurrence of crime in academia.
The orders coincide with HEC’s possess peculiarity check of all undergraduate programmes.
In Sep this year, a HEC took movement opposite 31 PhD and 26 MPhil programmes during a series of universities for unwell to accommodate a smallest peculiarity criteria.
Financial mismanagement, injustice of authority, nepotism in appointments and domestic division are common in roughly all universities.
The President’s orders were given to HEC chairperson Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.
Full audits were systematic in a arise of consistent complaints of irregularities during a Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science Technology (FUUAST) and Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan and other federally-chartered universities.
FUUAST’s VC Salman D. Muhammad was recently blamed for holding a plagiarised PhD degree. The boss asked a HEC to contention a correspondence report. The president, a HEC arch said, had voiced regard over reports of financial and educational indiscretion during several universities.
Ahmed pronounced he was privately asked to lift out audits of FUUAST and Karachi University on a priority basis.
Audits will not be a cakewalk as there are several hurdles after a investiture of aloft preparation commissions in Punjab and Sindh.
According to sources, a HEC would also demeanour into a series of expertise members during universities opposite a tangible requirement. There are mostly reports that universities start programmes but prescribed requirements, hence undermining quality.
The HEC is now operative to finalise a terms of anxiety (ToRs) for a audits.
The TORs will embody a peculiarity of research, publications and the impact. The HEC has been blamed for ignoring universities for churning out shoal investigate papers but any aptitude or advantage to multitude and industry.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 26th, 2016.
