Monday , 26 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » No surety measures: Chikungunya conflict traced behind to India

No surety measures: Chikungunya conflict traced behind to India

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 26, 2016 In Commerce 0
No surety measures: Chikungunya conflict traced behind to India
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Epidemiologists have related a conflict of Chikungunya in Karachi with a conflict in India a few months ago. chikunguna was told for a initial time by a National Institute of Health (NIH) after 3 patients were tested certain for this mosquito-borne disease.

Epidemiologists pronounced that NIH had released an warning in Oct this year after a chikungunya conflict in India, though no surety measures were taken during airports, railway stations or a Pakistan-India border.

A comparison epidemiologist, operative closely with a NIH, said: “There are chances that an putrescent chairman or mosquitoes trafficked to Pakistan, thereby apropos a intensity source of a spread,” he said. He pronounced that there was a odds that a illness would widespread to other tools of a country.

He warned that there were chances of an conflict in areas where a heat was still high.

“Tharparkar is rarely exposed and there are chances that a infection entered Pakistan from this side,” pronounced Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Rana, a comparison matrix control consultant during Lahore’s Contech School of Public Health.

“The high series of cases rising from India should have served as warning though no surety measures were taken,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 26th, 2016.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Share in CPEC: G-B scholars direct education, health comforts in region
President’s directive: HEC told to review 170 universities
Wait and watch: Nawaz stay unfazed by PPP, PML-Q bonhomie
Joyous occasion: G-B CM extends Christmas greetings
Pak quilt border: Explosive-laden dickey captured 
Decoration and illumination: Christmas distinguished in settled, genealogical areas in K-P
Ajk initiative: Fund set adult for particle gun victims
No surety measures: Chikungunya conflict traced behind to India
Asking for rain: President appeals for prayers
Singer George Michael passed during age 53: BBC reports citing publicist
Chile struck by 7.7 bulk quake
Wholesale appetite marketplace – govt nonetheless to do the promise

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions