No surety measures: Chikungunya conflict traced behind to India

ISLAMABAD: Epidemiologists have related a conflict of Chikungunya in Karachi with a conflict in India a few months ago. chikunguna was told for a initial time by a National Institute of Health (NIH) after 3 patients were tested certain for this mosquito-borne disease.
Epidemiologists pronounced that NIH had released an warning in Oct this year after a chikungunya conflict in India, though no surety measures were taken during airports, railway stations or a Pakistan-India border.
A comparison epidemiologist, operative closely with a NIH, said: “There are chances that an putrescent chairman or mosquitoes trafficked to Pakistan, thereby apropos a intensity source of a spread,” he said. He pronounced that there was a odds that a illness would widespread to other tools of a country.
He warned that there were chances of an conflict in areas where a heat was still high.
“Tharparkar is rarely exposed and there are chances that a infection entered Pakistan from this side,” pronounced Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Rana, a comparison matrix control consultant during Lahore’s Contech School of Public Health.
“The high series of cases rising from India should have served as warning though no surety measures were taken,” he said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 26th, 2016.
