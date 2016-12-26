Monday , 26 December 2016
Joyous occasion: G-B CM extends Christmas greetings

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman has congratulated a Christian village on Christmas, that was distinguished on Sunday. The arch apportion appreciated a grant of a Christian village for a growth of Gilgit-Baltistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

