Ajk initiative: Fund set adult for particle gun victims

Ajk initiative: Fund set adult for particle gun victims

Ajk initiative: Fund set adult for particle gun victims
MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) supervision has set adult a special account for financial assistance of a Kashmiris harmed by particle guns besides a people infirm due to Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

These people would be supposing medical caring during general hospitals, AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider pronounced in a statement.

He pronounced AJK was a bottom stay of a Kashmiri leisure transformation and a people would continue to support their brethren opposite a LoC. The AJK cupboard had on Friday accorded grave capitulation for environment adult a special account allocating sufficient sum as seed money. This account would be used for sustenance of peculiarity medical diagnosis to those who postulated injuries in assigned Kashmir by particle guns.

The AJK PM pronounced function army used large assault to conceal a voice of a people. He pronounced thousands of Kashmir girl mislaid their eye steer and postulated injuries in their insurgency transformation opposite Indian brutalities given Jul this year. Haider pronounced India has left these victims alone and they all have been denied correct medical facilities.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 26th, 2016.

