China lodges criticism over Taiwan calm in US counterclaim bill

China lodges criticism over Taiwan calm in US counterclaim bill
PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING, CHINA: China has lodged “stern representations” with a United States after President Barack Obama sealed into law a S counterclaim process check that suggests a devise to control high-level troops exchanges with self-ruled Taiwan.

Part of a $618.7 billion National Defense Authorization Act “expresses a clarity of Congress that (the US Department of Defense) should control a programme of comparison troops exchanges between a United States and Taiwan”.

US committed to “one China”, Taiwan not negotiate chip

In a matter late Sunday, China’s Foreign Ministry pronounced it had lodged a criticism with a United States over a Taiwan calm of a act and voiced a clever opposition.

Taiwan is Chinese domain and quite an inner matter, a method said. It remarkable that a partial of a counterclaim process check referring to Taiwan was not legally binding, though pronounced it was an division with China’s inner affairs that China could not accept.

China should build some-more chief arms to ready for Trump: media

“We titillate a US side to reside by a promises done to China on a Taiwan issue, stop US-Taiwan troops contacts and arms sales to Taiwan, to equivocate deleterious Sino-US ties and assent and fortitude in a Taiwan Strait.”

China was dissapoint progressing this month after US President-elect Donald Trump talked by write with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

China protests to US after Trump speaks to Taiwan leader

Defeated Nationalist army fled to Taiwan during a finish of a polite fight with a Communists in 1949. China has never renounced a use of force to move Taiwan underneath a control.

