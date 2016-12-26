Monday , 26 December 2016
Twelve years after Asia tsunami, 400 bodies unclear in Thailand

December 26, 2016
Twelve years after Asia tsunami, 400 bodies unclear in Thailand
PHOTO: REUTERS

BANGKOK, THAILAND: At slightest 400 victims of Asia’s 2004 tsunami that killed 226,000 people sojourn unclear in Thailand 12 years on, military pronounced on Monday.

The 9.15 bulk Dec. 26 trembler triggered a tsunami opposite a Indian Ocean in one of a biggest healthy disasters in history.

Thailand, Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka were among a misfortune strike countries. Some 5,395 people were killed in Thailand, among them about 2,000 unfamiliar tourists.

As universe honours a dead, Indonesia set to start tsunami memorials

“Since a 2004 tsunami, authorities have contacted between 4,000 to 5,000 kin to come and accept bodies. There are about 400 bodies that we can't identify,” Anand Boonkerkaew, emissary superintendent of Takua Pa district military in Phang Nga province, told Reuters.

Thailand’s traveller high deteriorate is in full pitch and in most of a area influenced by a tsunami, it is business as usual. New hotels have transposed those flattened by a wall of water. Thailand expects a record 32.4 million unfamiliar tourists this year.

Huge tsunami kills hundreds in Japan, sweeps opposite Pacific

Critics have pronounced Thailand’s tsunami warning complement stays inadequate, partly since it isn’t confirmed properly. The supervision has pronounced it is in good order.

