WASHINGTON, DC: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will accommodate with US Ambassador Daniel Shapiro on Sunday, a US State Department said, dual days after Washington abstained during a opinion on UN fortitude opposite Israeli settlements.
“We can endorse Ambassador Shapiro will accommodate with PM Netanyahu this evening,” a State Department pronounced in a brief matter to AFP.
Earlier on Sunday, Israel had summoned member of states that upheld a UN resolution.
Foreign method orator Emmanuel Nahshon pronounced that a 14 envoys of UN Security Council members would revisit a method in Jerusalem via a day. The US attach� had not primarily been among those summoned.
Netanyahu, who had deserted a fortitude as a “shameful blow opposite Israel,” steady on Sunday a Israeli explain that US President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry were behind a resolution.
Israel’s Netanyahu to accommodate with US ambassador
PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON, DC: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will accommodate with US Ambassador Daniel Shapiro on Sunday, a US State Department said, dual days after Washington abstained during a opinion on UN fortitude opposite Israeli settlements.
“We can endorse Ambassador Shapiro will accommodate with PM Netanyahu this evening,” a State Department pronounced in a brief matter to AFP.
Israel to re-assess ties with UN: Netanyahu
Earlier on Sunday, Israel had summoned member of states that upheld a UN resolution.
Foreign method orator Emmanuel Nahshon pronounced that a 14 envoys of UN Security Council members would revisit a method in Jerusalem via a day. The US attach� had not primarily been among those summoned.
UN settler opinion ‘big blow’ to Israel: Palestinian presidency
The UN Security Council upheld a magnitude Friday after a United States abstained, enabling a adoption of a initial fortitude given 1979 to reject Israel over a allotment policy.
The fortitude final “Israel immediately and totally stop all allotment activities in a assigned Palestinian territory, including easterly Jerusalem.”
Obama allows UN fortitude opposite Israeli settlements to pass
Netanyahu, who had deserted a fortitude as a “shameful blow opposite Israel,” steady on Sunday a Israeli explain that US President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry were behind a resolution.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Twelve years after Asia tsunami, 400 bodies ...
December 26, 2016
Hallucinogenic plant ayahuasca gains foothold in US
December 26, 2016
President’s directive: HEC told to review 170 ...
December 26, 2016
Pak quilt border: Explosive-laden dickey captured
December 26, 2016