Monday , 26 December 2016
Israel’s Netanyahu to accommodate with US ambassador

Israel’s Netanyahu to accommodate with US ambassador
PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON, DC: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will accommodate with US Ambassador Daniel Shapiro on Sunday, a US State Department said, dual days after Washington abstained during a opinion on UN fortitude opposite Israeli settlements.

“We can endorse Ambassador Shapiro will accommodate with PM Netanyahu this evening,” a State Department pronounced in a brief matter to AFP.

Israel to re-assess ties with UN: Netanyahu

Earlier on Sunday, Israel had summoned member of states that upheld a UN resolution.

Foreign method orator Emmanuel Nahshon pronounced that a 14 envoys of UN Security Council members would revisit a method in Jerusalem via a day. The US attach� had not primarily been among those summoned.

UN settler opinion ‘big blow’ to Israel: Palestinian presidency

The UN Security Council upheld a magnitude Friday after a United States abstained, enabling a adoption of a initial fortitude given 1979 to reject Israel over a allotment policy.

The fortitude final “Israel immediately and totally stop all allotment activities in a assigned Palestinian territory, including easterly Jerusalem.”

Obama allows UN fortitude opposite Israeli settlements to pass

Netanyahu, who had deserted a fortitude as a “shameful blow opposite Israel,” steady on Sunday a Israeli explain that US President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry were behind a resolution.

