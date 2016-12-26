Opener Azhar Ali was dominant on 62, with Asad Shafiq on 4 not out. Captain Misbahul Haq won a toss and chose to bat. Australia lead a three-match array 1-0 after winning a opener in Brisbane by 39 runs.
Australia won a initial exam by 39 runs in Brisbane and move an unvaried side to a Melbourne Cricket Ground where they will bid to sign a three-match array with a diversion to spare.
Pakistan have mislaid 4 tests in period though arrived in Melbourne upbeat after scoring a top ever fourth innings sum in Australia to give a home side a outrageous shock during a Gabba.
Rain hull initial day of Pakistan-Austraia Boxing Day Test
Jackson Bird starred as Australia wrested control of a Boxing Day Test opposite Pakistan. PHOTO: AFP
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA: Rain behind a resumption of play after tea in a second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday, with a tourists on 142 for 4 wickets.
Rain brought tea early during a Melbourne Cricket Ground and continued to tumble after a third event was due to start.
Pakistan prepared for Australia plea as MCG beckons
Misbah assured forward of Boxing Day Test opposite Australia
They done one change, with right-arm paceman Sohail Khan replacing left-armer Rahat Ali.
The MCG wicket had a covering of weed before a opening event though a representation is expected to dry out fast with prohibited continue in a opening days.
