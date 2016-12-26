KARACHI: With a flitting of Junaid Jamshed and Amjad Sabri, 2016 has been a rather joyless year for a Pakistani song scene. But Call is behind to make certain we finish it on a happier note. The rope – that reunited final year – is all set to recover a code new song video on New Year’s Eve and is looking brazen to a audience’s greeting to it.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Xulfiqar Jabbar Khan – some-more ordinarily famous as Xulfi – pronounced Call has been together for 15 years. “We are releasing a song video to applaud a band’s 15 years together.”
According to a musician, a thought for a song video came to him when he was examination a band’s footage archive. “It usually occurred to me that we have a ton of footage from concerts, behind-the-scenes and other ventures. As we was going by them, we realised we could make a video out of them as a reverence to a fans.”
Xulfi went on to appreciate listeners for a support they have extended to a rope over a years. “Call has seen a lot of ups and downs though a fans have stranded with us by it all. With this video, we wish to appreciate them for their support.”
As distant as a band’s destiny is concerned, there’s usually one thing for sure. “The destiny of Call is music. It doesn’t matter either we come adult with singles or an manuscript or usually do concerts. We are here to stay and make song again. That’s a reason we got behind together,” Xulfi explained. With Junaid Khan on vocals and Sultan Raja on guitar, a New Year charity will also see Farhan Humayun of Overload on drums.
Apart from his band, Xulfi has had his hands full with a arriving deteriorate of Nescafé Basement. The writer is set to announce a try-out calls in a month or so. “We will announce a dates early subsequent year and also go to universities and colleges to partisan musicians and singers since Nescafé Basement is all about a showcasing immature talent.”
The Laari Chooti strike builder combined that a tinge and soundscape of a arriving deteriorate will count on new musicians. “I don’t go in with a plans as that end you. we like to be open to ideas and try as any artist brings in a new idea.”
The process, that will start in a month or two, will cap with a deteriorate entrance on atmosphere in a third or fourth entertain of 2017. In an progressing interview, Xulfi settled he believed in Pakistani artists and hoped to enthuse them. “If we give energy to a chairman and enthuse them, he or she can do anything they want. We contingency trust in a artists and enthuse them, to assistance them furnish good music.”
